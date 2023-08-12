First responders, veterans, active-duty members of the military and their families enjoyed a sneak peek of the Yellowstone International Airshow on Friday.

Phil and Betty Williams traveled from Belgrade to see the show on Friday with their son Sean Williams, who is stationed in Billings serving in the Army National Guard, and their grandson, Henry, 8.

“I love it,” Henry said, watching Friday’s first aerobatic performer Brad Wursten climb, dive and roll his MSX aircraft through the air above the crowd. “He’s crazy.”

By the time the performances started just after 11 a.m., Henry had already been inside every aircraft and tank that he could get into on-site.

“They had guns,” he said.

One such display, the B-25 “Miss Mitchell” was brought to Billings from St. Paul, Minnesota by a group of volunteers with the Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing. It served in North Africa and Italy during WWII.

“It’s an extremely important piece of history,” said volunteer Roger Van Ranst, a former Air Force aircraft mechanic who got involved with the group after he retired. “It was considered a lucky aircraft because no one was seriously injured or killed on it.”

The group will have the B-25 on display at the airshow. They’re also providing “living history flights” on it for $495 a person. Tickets may be purchased at the display or online at cafmn.org. Passengers must be at least 12 years old and be able to climb in and out of the B-25 on their own. Van Ranst said proceeds from the flights help the volunteers continue their work restoring and sharing historic aircraft with the public.

The Air Force and the Navy also have free virtual reality experiences available for people to try during the airshow.

“The kids just eat it up,” said Travis Schmitt, who helps run the Navy’s VR mission at airshows and events across the country.

Gates in Billings open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform in their blue and yellow F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel, who flies jet number six, said adding Lee hasn’t changed much for the team. But, he has noticed a difference in the reaction from fans.

“When she’s introduced, she usually gets the biggest roar from the crowd,” the 33-year-old said. “She’s been a phenomenal teammate.”

To accommodate traffic leaving the airshow, Highway 3 will be shut down from Main Street to Zimmerman Trail from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The city will also close off the Rims with barricades from Swords Park to the airport water tower. People will not be allowed to stop to watch the show from the Rims, including from the bike trails.

Commercial flights will not be taking off or landing during the show. Those who need to get to the airport for arrivals or departures before Highway 3 reopens will need to use North 27th Street.

Billings Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling recommends allowing two hours for drop off and pick up at the airport on Saturday and Sunday. He advises anyone who can arrive before 3 p.m. to do so.

“Passengers may have to spend more time in the airport than they want but they will not miss their flights,” he said.

The airport parking lots can’t be used for camping or to watch the airshow. Access to privately-owned and rented hangars will also be shut down during the event.

Tickets for both Saturday and Sunday are now sold out, according to the airshow’s website. Ticket holders will receive an email with parking passes and detailed directions.

For more information, visit yellowstoneairshow.com.