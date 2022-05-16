Billings man snared in alleged pedophile sting

A Billings man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony sexual abuse of a child after he was netted in an online predator sting led by the FBI and supported by local law enforcement.

Ethan Andrew Schilling, 24, made his plea Monday before Yellowstone County District Judge Brett Linneweber.

In March, Schilling allegedly responded to an internet add advertising sex with a child. He engaged in a conversation with a man he thought was offering up a 12-year-old girl for sex. Schilling allegedly said he wanted to “hook up” with the girl.

When Schilling was told the girl was only 12-years-old, he allegedly replied, “I don’t care as long as she’s down,” charges stated. Eventually, Schilling agreed to meet the man and girl at a hotel in Billings.

Schilling seemed to be aware that what he was doing was wrong, charges allege. At one point he refused to send a picture of himself to the man stating, “considering what’s going on, lol,” allegedly using the text message shorthand for “laughing out loud”.

Schilling also allegedly sent two videos containing child sex abuse material of preteen girls engaged in sex acts to the man he was chatting with. Using subscriber data and an IP address, law enforcement was able to identify Schilling as the man in the chats. They obtained a search warrant.

During the search Schilling allegedly waived his right to a lawyer and told police he was the man in the chats discussing having sex with the 12-year-old girl, charges stated.

Prosecutors argued the judge should hold Schilling on a $200,000 bond as that was the average bond for similar cases of men caught up in similar online predator task force stings. The state also requested he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

“While the defendant has no criminal history, the state is extremely concerned with the enthusiasm with which he attempted to set up a meeting with a 12-year-old minor female to engage in sexual conduct with her,” county prosecutors told the judge. “The egregiousness of the offense and public safety necessitate a high bond amount.”

Schilling’s public defender asked the judge to consider he be released on his own recognizance since he has no prior criminal history and has lived in Billings his whole life. They also argued $200,000 would be a difficult amount for 24-year-old to post in any circumstance.

Linneweber set bond at $200,000 but conceded it may be appropriate to reduce the bond as the case progresses in the future. Schilling will be subject to a number of conditions if released, including no contact with minors.

In October, a joint task force of federal and local law enforcement rounded up nine alleged pedophiles who each responded to similarly placed ads or content on the internet luring them to sexual encounters with children. In some cases, the men were trying to have sex with children as young as six-years-old.

Three men caught in the sting have since pleaded guilty to the charges. Abraham Francis Leroy Montez and Danny Allen Haydal admitted to counts of sexual abuse of children in March in Yellowstone County District Court. Jason Robert Kroepelin pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement in federal court in April.

The maximum penalty for sexual abuse of a child 12 or under in Montana is 100 years. The court would not be allowed to defer or suspend the first 25 years of that sentence, according to Montana’s legal code.

