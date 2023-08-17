The region’s largest annual celebration of agriculture and deep-fried food is in full swing this week at MetraPark and its new general manager is along for the ride.

Stoney Field started the $141,000-a-year job last week just in time for the kickoff of MontanaFair.

The nine-day event draws nearly a quarter-million visitors each year during the second week of August.

Learning the ropes

Field comes from a family of sheep ranchers in rural southwestern Colorado. He served as director of the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Events Center, before moving to Montana. The venue he ran features a 1,750-seat indoor arena, an outdoor arena, an exhibit hall, livestock barns and RV hookups.

Field took the job in his hometown in 2017 after working for more than a decade as an event director and marketing manager for Southwest Livestock Services in Forney, Texas.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing at Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, where he led the football team to three conference championships. After graduating in 2001, he played semi-professional football and started his career working with ProRodeo Hall of Fame announcer Bob Tallman.

He served as marketing and events manager for Buckers Inc. and the Rodeo Stock Registry in Weatherford, Texas and gained sales experience at trade shows.

Taking the reins

Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund said Field has more knowledge of agriculture than any candidate he’s interviewed for the job since Bill Chiesa retired in 2001 after 15 years at MetraPark's helm. He was also impressed with Field’s background in the rodeo business.

“He’s a leader without question,” Ostlund said.

“I just can’t say enough good things about Tim,” Ostlund said. “He’ll be instrumental in the transition.”

Saddling up

Cody Reitz, who coordinated events and worked in the box office, filled in for Goodridge as interim assistant general manager. He’s now stepping up as MetraPark’s marketing and sales director, continuing the work of Sandra Hawke, who served in the position for more than a quarter-century. She retired in 2013 while fighting ovarian cancer and died in 2020.

Hawke, who was often seen riding her bike around the grounds and wearing one of her many fair hats, various vintage straw styles adorned with ribbons, flowers and jewelry, was committed to keeping the agricultural tradition of MontanaFair going as it grew.

Today, MetraPark staff works all year on the state’s largest event. During the fair, they work in three shifts around the clock. Bringing concerts, rodeo and motorsport events into the arena, while MetraPark’s grounds, barns and buildings are brimming with carnival rides, games, activities, exhibits, livestock, vendors, performers and fairgoers is no easy feat.

“The fair is one of those events that makes you feel like you’re living in dog years,” Field said. “There’s 37 things a day for nine days. It takes a massive, massive effort.”

He said coming in during the fair has allowed him to see what his new team is capable of and how hard they work.

Passing down tradition

The staff aren’t the only ones putting a lot of work into making the fair happen, either.

Sophia Wagner, of the Laurel Rough Riders 4H Club, said she spent all summer getting her sheep, Odysseus, a hamp-suffolk cross, ready to show in the Expo Center on Tuesday afternoon. She’s been raising sheep for the fair for seven years and has a decade of experience in 4H.

“It was a lot to learn in the beginning,” she said.

Caring for an animal is a big responsibility, too. She has to feed it twice a day, groom it regularly, make sure it gets the proper amount of exercise and train it to show.

Wagner said sheep aren’t good about staying hydrated. So she picked up a few tricks that help. She puts Gatorade in its water to give it more electrolytes, which increases hydration. And because it’s hard to get sheep to drink more often, she also soaks its food in water, too.

“That’s the thing about sheep, they’re not that smart,” she said.

The incoming Laurel High sophomore also has to get herself ready for the show. Her mom, Bridgid Wagner, helps her practice before she goes in front of the judges, who can be picky. She said she works on her walk, stance, hand placement, eye contact and even her smile.

Bridgid Wagner said she grew up doing 4H in Lewistown and has enjoyed passing down the tradition to all three of her daughters in Laurel.

Now, they’re getting ready to sell Odysseus at this year’s 4H/FFA junior livestock sale, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Expo Center.

More at MontanaFair

MontanaFair will continue running daily from noon to midnight through Saturday.

Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6 to 12 and those 65 and older. Kids age 5 and younger get in free.

The Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA Rodeo is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the MetraPark arena and will continue through Saturday.

To see the full schedule of events, buy tickets or get more information, visit montanafair.com.