Billings middle school club addresses mental health through volunteer program

Concerns over student mental health continue to rise with the COVID-19 pandemic having taken its toll in recent years, so one Billings school club has taken steps to address suicide and mental health by simply showing students they matter and initiating conversations about suicide and other tough topics.

Castle Rock Middle School Counselor Shannon Toney and students recently received statewide recognition for their campaign promoting suicide prevention awareness and positive mental outlooks. The initiative, Toney said, came from determining a simple solution to a complex problem.

“Mental health, I think, is always going to be present,” she said. “Even if it’s not a diagnosed issue, I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t gone through a tough time in their life where they’re impacted or stressed or overwhelmed…and I think the biggest thing is for people to remember is that they matter.”

New Challenges

Toney has been with Castle Rock for the past seven years and noticed an increased number of kids struggling with their mental health following the return to in-school classes during the 2021-22 school year.

“Just the isolation in the beginning, the increased anxiety and fear over being sick and people that you cared about getting sick, frustrations with masking… it caused a lot of stress,” she said. “There was a lot of divisiveness that went along with that in the world that our kids kind of absorbed the energy of.”

Along with the anxiety around COVID-19 felt by students in the classrooms, some experts believe there may be some lingering trauma brought on by the initial lockdowns. Frontier Psychiatry CEO and Child Psychiatrist Eric Arzubi said it’s likely that children from at-risk homes were subject to more physical and emotional abuse during this time.

“They’re [parents] either stuck at home or couldn’t go to work and they’re struggling financially while the kids couldn’t go to school,” he said. “So that was creating a lot more stress for everybody and making those kids more vulnerable in those households.”

Increased alcohol and drug use during the lockdowns negatively affected mental health regardless of socioeconomic status, Dr. Arzubi added, and may have lasting mental health effects.

The on-site clinics’ program manager Vicki Sulser noticed an increase in their behavioral health services once the schools re-opened for the 2021-22 school year.

“We started getting more referrals from teachers who were seeing some different things,” she said. “And we’ve noticed the demand is still there.”

Since the two clinics see referrals from all public schools in the district, they responded by expanding their hours of availability by up to four hours and began referring more students to care providers at RiverStone Health’s main clinic when the schools were closed. Since schools re-opened, the new hours of operation have remained in place and a position for an additional pediatrician was introduced to offset the higher demand.

“It’s a bit of a balancing act currently,” Sulcer said. “But we’re exploring all our options.”

Mental health treatment funding is increasing in Billings, but not for its schools. The city passed a public safety levy last year with funding for services and recently further funding through marijuana tax revenue. The most recent attempt to address school mental health initiatives was through last May’s mill levy vote, which would have added additional counselors to Billings’ high schools, but was rejected by voters.

Arzubi said that further financial support for the schools is likely needed, but shouldn’t be left entirely up to them.

“We can’t expect the school districts alone or the teachers alone to be shouldering the mental health needs of these children because some of their needs can be pretty extreme,” he said. “Which is why I think different stakeholders need to come together.”

Coming together

With the school-based medical clinics subsidized and funded through grants, increasing funding for mental health treatment at public schools remains uncertain. Understanding this, Toney worked with Castle Rock’s World of Work (WOW) club to promote mental health themselves last spring.

“You need money, you need time, you need political backing…we can’t change that and we can’t argue about it because you might think differently from me about what’s necessary,” she said on expanding mental health services. “But what we can do is just be decent to each other.”

With Montana among the states with the highest rate of suicide and the impact it’s had on various students in Castle Rock, WOW members decided to focus suicide prevention awareness and support those currently struggling with their mental health.

The project began by designating a day to wear teal and purple colored clothing – the colors of suicide prevention awareness – and sell fundraising shirts to students and faculty in Castle Rock. The idea soon spread to all the middle schools in Billings and the t-shirt was made available for schools to purchase and sell for their own respective fundraisers on May 26.

“And then we thought, ‘Well, why do we want to do them with just BPS middle school students?’” Toney said. “Let’s sell them to all the middle schools in Yellowstone County.”

As more schools became involved, the club decided to grow the event and increase engagement. They applied for two grants, one through RiverStone Health and one through the state suicide prevention fund, that were approved for a total of $4,000.

The funds were used to provide all Yellowstone County middle school students a ribbon, a bracelet and five affirmation cards with the suicide hotline number and words of encouragement reminding them why they matter. Participants were instructed to keep one card and hand out the rest to people who mattered to them. Up to 37,000 would receive these cards throughout the day.

Toney said the responses to the initiative were widely successful. In the days following the event, people who had a loved one die from suicide approached her to say they felt comfortable talking about for the first time. She also noticed people across Billings continuing to wear the bracelets months later.

“That’s the thing about sharing a message like this to so many different people, it’s very intimate,” she said. “I don’t think it’s about a bracelet or a thing, it’s more about the action and making sure we take time…letting someone know they matter.”

Toney and the students’ efforts were recognized in August by the Jeremy Bullock Foundation during its annual Safe Schools Summit and were awarded the Youth Safety Spotlight Award.

She says they intend to continue the initiative while also growing the number of communities involved. In addition to meeting with various groups and organizations at the ceremony in Butte, she has since been in contact with local businesses in Billings and groups in Dawson County to increase engagement next May.

Upon learning about the program, Dr. Arzubi agrees that the initiative’s simple but direct approach can continue to lead to positive changes in mental health.

“This is not rocket science, it’s about support and communication,” he said. “What works about this program is that you’re giving people the language and the vocabulary to talk about some pretty difficult topics.”