A group of Billings leaders kicked off an effort Thursday aimed at convincing voters to pay more in property taxes to invest in parks, trails and recreation across the city.

If passed, it would cost taxpayers an extra $50 for each $100,000 of assessed property value, according to city estimates.

With the median tax value for a home in Billings now around $307,600, that's about $153 a year for the average homeowner.

Voters haven’t had the chance to weigh in on whether to invest in city parks, recreation and trails since 1999.

“For years, the attitude has been, if you want recreation in Billings, take a hike — literally,” Mayor Bill Cole said.

Now, business and nonprofit leaders are not only coming together to campaign for the bond's passage, but several are pitching in private dollars to help lower the cost to taxpayers.

Speaking to a crowd gathered to support the bond at Poly Vista Park on Thursday morning, the mayor pointed out several such commitments, including $25 million from the South Billings Boulevard Urban Renewal District, $12 million from the Billings Chamber of Commerce, $8 million from the city’s hoteliers and $2 million from the Par Montana refinery in Lockwood, among others.

Billings First Interstate Bank President Brian Brown and local realtor Julie Seedhouse started the “Play It Forward” political action committee to raise money to help garner public support for the bond. They plan to spend the coming months urging voters to make the investment.

“It benefits the entire community and our future,” Seedhouse said, noting the money would help provide more safe, healthy activities for Billings residents and help businesses attract and retain talented workers.

If approved, the city would build a $110 million recreation center next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard. It would feature ice for hockey and skating, a leisure and activity pool, a 50-meter competition pool, four sports courts, open fitness and activity areas and an indoor running track.

The bond would also provide more than $26 million to improve five city parks, $10.1 million to renovate the South Park Pool, $6 million to put in a water reservoir and another $14 million to invest in other recreation and trails projects.

The money would also allow the city to finish Stagecoach Trail, which will connect the valley of Billings to the Rims, build a tunnel under Highway 3 and complete Yellowjacket Trail along 27th Street North.

City Councilwoman Kendra Shaw, who represents the downtown area and the southern corner of the Heights in Ward 1, joined the supporters Thursday, holding a pro-bond sign in the crowd gathered in front of Miracle Field. Her opponent in the November election, Michael Mayott, pointed to her support of the measure as a key difference between them during a candidate forum earlier that morning.

Unlike Shaw, Mayott said, he would have sided with the opposition in July when the council decided by a 7-to-4 vote to put the bond measure on the ballot.

He said people already don’t know how much their taxes are going up due to the recent rise in property values, so it’s a terrible time to ask voters for more money. And, he said, the city isn’t being clear about how much the bond projects might end up costing taxpayers in the long run.

“The transparency is lacking,” he said.

Projects and proposed bond amounts:

South Side recreation center $110 million

South Park Pool renovation $10.1 million

Zimmerman and North Park Centers $8 million

Water Reservoir $6 million

Castle Rock Park $12.1 million

Centennial Park $8 million

Poly Vista Park $4 million

Coulson Park $2 million

Cottonwood Park $606,000

Trail Projects $4.1 million

Stagecoach Trail $712,050