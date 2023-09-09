Billings police investigate the scene of a crash that injured four people at the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and North 27th at 3 a.m. Saturday. According to police at the scene, officers were called to a nearby parking garage where a group of teens were seen throwing objects from the building. When officers arrived, the 15-yer-old driver of a Chevy with five juveniles fled and crashed into a Subaru nearby. Four people were transported to local hospitals, one teen fled the scene on foot.