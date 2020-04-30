Billings politicians make pitch to save Colstrip; state regulators skeptical

“We recognize that reusing or diverting such industrial by-products from the waste stream can be a good approach. DEQ supports proposals to do so by exempting them from the requirement to obtain a solid waste management system license,” Rebecca Harbage, DEQ public policy director, said in an email Wednesday. “However, in order for us to help move a proposal along and grant such an exemption, we need to confirm that the products will be used in a specific, and beneficial manner so we’re not just turning waste into more/different waste. Our process for this requires review and approval of a Beneficial Use Determination (BUD). To date, we have not received an application for a BUD for the specific proposal you referenced.”

The BUD application would be a first step for RamRock, Harbage said.

Garcia and White said they are hopeful the power plant owners will pay for the research necessary to prove the RamRock product’s usefulness to DEQ. The process would likely mean taking a few tons of coal ash from each Colstrip pond and turning it into a concrete product through testing.

Talen Energy, the power plant operator and one of six Colstrip owners, told Lee Montana Newspapers that it has concerns about RamRock’s proposal.