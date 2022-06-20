Billings Pride launches this week with 27 planned events

After cancelled Pride events and secluded festivities, a local non-profit is bringing LGBT celebration downtown for the first time in years. The week-long holiday, Billings Pride 2022, starts Monday and lasts until June 26.

The non-profit, 406 Pride, has seen fierce blowback since it announced Pride Week would include a Drag Queen Story Hour at a local zoo. President of 406 Pride Walt Donges said he and his team have received countless menacing messages, some stating specific threats and using slurs. However, Donges and his team refuse to back down, and Donges said the controversy has only proven why Pride is important in Montana.

“Chances are someone you know—someone you love—is LGBT,” Donges said. “Many are closeted in Montana because they fear not being accepted. We need to make this a community where people feel safe.”

The uproar expanded 406 Pride’s reach in Montana, Donges said. In response to the hate, 406 Pride saw overwhelming support.

“We thank those nasty folks who sent pedophile letters and groomer letters,” Donges said. “Because of you, more people have heard us than ever.”

Donges said he sees this as a monumental moment in the race for LGBTQ+ acceptance in Montana.

“This could be a cornerstone of something much bigger,” Donges said. “There’s been an outpour of support.”

Billings Pride 2022 focuses on community connection, so many events center around local landmarks and unity. Donges said that LGBT people and allies alike are welcome to join all events.

Monday, June 20, a Queer Community Clean Up from 3-5 p.m took place downtown. Members of 406 Pride handed out bags and gloves from the 406 Pride Resource Center at 310 N. 27th Street. The cleanup focused around 4th, 5th, Broadway and 29th street. Also on Monday, members of Billings Clinic and Riverstone Health were at the resource center from 4-6 p.m. to hear from LGBTQ+ people how they can better serve them.

Going into the rest of the week:

Tuesday, June 21, 406 Pride will be decorating their parade float at 3018 1st Avenue North from 3-6 p.m. Also on Tuesday is a Midsummer Healing and Abundance Group Ritual at Barjon’s Books at 6 p.m. This event requires registration, which can be found at 406Pride.org.

Wednesday, June 22, the Drag Queen Story Hour at ZooMontana will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are sold in person at the zoo, and those who want to attend the story hour need only use the password “Fierce!” to get the discounted entry price of $4. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. there will be a Queer Young Adults event for those older than 18 who want to meet fellow LGBT people. It will be held at Kirks’ Grocery art gallery, and people can RSVP at 406Pride.org.

Also on Wednesday is an attorney seminar at the resource center from 6-8p.m. It will answer legal questions LGBT families may have about wills, trusts and other legal processes. At the same time at the Billings First Congregational Church is the Rainbow Pajama Party and Family Movie Night.

Thursday, June 23, free introductory yoga will be taught at the Billings First Congregational Church from noon to 1 p.m. From 1-3 p.m. will be a TransVisible Picnic at Pioneer Park where trans people will be encouraged to discuss visibility and community. A teen-oriented event called Kiki with the Performers will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Rainbow Coffee House, and an improv show titled Projective Pride Comedy will be held at The Loft Dance Club from 8-10 p.m. Admission is $5.

Friday, June 24, the Rainbow Coffee House will hold a middle school prom from 5-7 p.m. High school prom at the same location will be 8-10 p.m. At the Pub Station, a drag show for adults will be held from 8-10 p.m. The Loft Dance Club will also hold a Retro Rainbow Dance Party with music from the last few decades from 8 p.m. until closing time.

Saturday, June 25, a Pride Parade will march from 2nd Avenue to Broadway from 10-10:45 a.m. Those who want to walk, drive or have a float in the parade can sign up at 406pride.org. The parade route will be posted soon, 406 Pride’s website says. A Pride Festival will be held at Skypoint and surrounding streets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the resource center, seminars will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. about LGBT identities, allyship and queer sex education.

Also on Saturday is a family-friendly Gayme Night and Social that will be held at the resource center from 6-9 p.m. A LGBT band called Blake & the Unmentionables will perform at The Loft Dance Club from 7:30-10 p.m. for $5 admission. After 10 p.m. is a Glow with Pride party at The Loft where people can groove with club-provided glowsticks. Upstairs from the glowstick party is a Gay Men’s Bear Social at the same time.

Sunday, June 26, Queer Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Bin 119, an American bistro. The week wraps up with a second and final Queer Community Clean Up from 3-6 p.m. Same rules as before: Start at the resource center and clean up around 4th, 5th, Broadway and 29th street.

For more details about Billings Pride 2022, or to donate, visit 406pride.org.

