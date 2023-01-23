Billings public school board votes to delay decision on new school boundaries

The Billings Public School board of trustees has voted to push back a decision on changing the district’s school zones to next year.

With an original goal to vote on new zones to implement in the 2023-24 school year, the board will now re-visit potential changes to be implemented in the 2024-25 school year with greater time and public input taken into consideration.

A proposed map was first introduced to the board back in November in response to overcrowded schools. The map was subsequently made available for the public to view online to see if and how they might be affected.

During their monthly board meeting Monday night, trustees heard further comments from parents and educators located in the city center who would be affected by the re-districting as it’s currently proposed. They expressed various concerns over fracturing the community, greater walking distances to and from schools, parents potentially having to drive their kids to school and safety hazards walking through downtown Billings.

“I can come up with a (walking) route to school for my 12 year-old…that’s perfectly safe…right to Lewis and Clark (Middle School),” local parent Cynthia Crist told the board. “To get to Riverside is a very different story.”

Superintendent Greg Upham said that the process for re-visiting had been in the works for the past two years but that the city’s elementary-aged student population hasn’t grown at the same rate as its building growth during this time.

He recommended that a final decision be put on hold until next fall when the new school year begins. He said this would give the board time for broader work to be done between now and then to determine what kind of impacts it would have on families and neighborhoods along with the schools.

“I’m confident that the work that’s being done is the appropriate work, but it’s not going to hurt anything to extend it one year other than we are going to have to bus students. There’s just no doubt about that,” Upham said.

He added that the district’s current operational budget doesn’t have sufficient funds to build a new school to circumvent current overcrowding and that a bond would be needed for that to be an option.

The schools’ current boundaries were put in place in 2017 to account for both the then-newly constructed Ben Steele and Medicine Crow middle schools and the current K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 school model. The district then decided to revisit the boundaries roughly every 5-7 years to account for any shifting demographics that may take place over that time.

Board trustees agreed that this was the best course of action and thanked the parents for bringing their concerns to their attention. Trustee Jon Von Langen suggested that town halls be held to reach a consensus before putting the new zones to a final vote.

“That way, the community can get behind this and we can move forward so I would definitely support that recommendation,” he said.

Other Business

The Monday meeting also marked the first with the board’s newest trustee Dr. Roger Santala who was selected by the board to succeed Mike Leo last week. Since Santala was appointed to serve out Leo’s term in elementary school district #6, he will have to run for re-election in May to retain his seat along with elementary school districts one, two and six and High School District B. The board voted to approve the mail-in election ballot for a vote on May 2.

What won’t be included on the spring ballot is a vote to approve either an elementary school or high school levy. For reasons similar to the school re-zoning decision, the board’s budget committee felt that more time was needed to conduct a comprehensive overview of the district’s current budget, how any potential levies might be utilized and to communicate their findings with the public.

Following months of negotiations with current school bus provider First Student, the board approved a finalized contract for School Pupil Transportation Services for the next five years. The contract for these services was drafted by the district’s transportation department using the current contract and along with updates that include a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) program to measure the district’s driver count, on-time performance and safety performance. The program is set to start Oct. 2024.