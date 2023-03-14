Yellowstone County planners are taking the next steps toward safer walking paths to school.

Thursday, the Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) unveiled its second phase to encourage kids to walk to school safely.

Following its first phase, which identified hazards on pedestrian routes to Billings Public Schools’ 22 elementary schools, a new interactive map and public survey recently opened where parents and local community members can submit similar safety concerns and recommendations for its middle and private schools throughout Yellowstone County.

Common safety concerns include areas lacking sidewalks, crosswalks and street lighting along with biking and general traffic hazards. Parents can also sign up to volunteer for a school walk audit to further identify specific shortcomings around the area with representatives from Sanderson Stewart who are conducting the studies.

Outside of School District 2, other schools in phase 2 include Lockwood middle school, Elysian School, Independent and Pioneer Elementary School along with the Christian, Catholic and Montessori schools located in Billings.

The city/county transportation officer Elyse Monat said they plan to keep the surveys open throughout the remainder of the schoolyear as the walk audits are completed, but encouraged people to submit information to it now so the data can be compiled quicker for a final plan to be presented for this Fall.

“Definitely, the earlier people submit their comments, the better because at a certain point we start developing a list of projects and prioritize them,” she said.

Potential projects may include the development of additional infrastructure like cross walks and sidewalks and may also result in identifying new funding opportunities the county’s rural districts and implementation of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) to address any other activity in nearby neighborhoods.

The organization is part of the federally funded MPO program that consists of local governments representing urbanized areas with populations over 50,000. MPOs are designated by agreement between the governor and local governments that together represent at least 75% of the affected population but do not include all the schools in Yellowstone County due to these limitations of the funding.

In addition to the public feedback options now available, representatives from the organization are currently holding series of open houses and presentations for all the schools in phase two to increase public awareness and volunteer recruitment. A schedule of these presentations along with the walk audits for each of the schools can also be found on their website.

Separate but similar initiatives that have developed in recent years include a series of walking school buses developed by RiverStone Health and select elementary schools across the public school district. With a walking school bus, volunteers organize and supervise a student-walk to and from schools to encourage increased physical activity in a safe matter.

There are no further phases planned beyond two currently, but Monat said the opportunity may present itself for Billings’ high schools if enough interest is expressed.

“That’s certainly a possibility. I don’t think we’ve planned anything past this so I guess we’ll kind of see what the appetite is in the community for future phases,” she said.

More information and updates on phase two can be found at https://srtsbillings.com/safe-routes-to-school-for-billings.