Billings school board discuss sex ed. opt-out form.

Billings Public Schools District Board of Trustees discussed amending policies on notifying parents about sexual education courses and opting out of those courses in favor of individual lessons.

The topic came up during a monthly board meeting Monday and stemmed from the passage of Senate Bill 99 in last year’s legislative session. The law ensures parents are given a 48-hour notice before they are taught any lesson concerning human sexuality along with the option to opt out of the class sessions.

Since the district had made no changes to their own policy since SB 99 was signed into law in 2021, the board added it to their agenda to ensure it was still in compliance with the rest of the state.

Board operations committee member Chris Olszewski reviewed both policies and told trustees Senate District 27 Rep. Cary Smith introduced the bill last year based largely on SD2’s existing policy and that the only detail missing in its current language is a 48-hour notice as opposed to a general notice at the start of the year.

He clarified that the district was in compliance with the state law, but that legal counsel also advised the committee to amend the policy’s language to include the notice. He also suggested reviewing the current form to ensure that students could opt out of individual units and lessons rather than the entire course or activity due to the broad classification of human sexuality defined in SB 99.

“We need to review that opt-out form because if it’s an all opt-out form, that’s problematic for the district,” he said.

Human sexuality is written in the bill to include lessons concerning intimate relationships, sexual anatomy, sexual reproduction, sexually transmitted infections, sexual acts, sexual orientation, gender identity, abstinence, contraception, or reproductive rights.

The bill also ensures that all materials used in the district's or school's human sexuality instruction be made available to the public for inspection before their use in the classes. Materials presented or recommended by health care professionals who provide abortion services are also prohibited.

At the start of the year, a letter penned by district Superintendent Greg Upham was sent out to parents throughout the district in August informing them of the new law and their right to opt out.

Trustee John Vonlangen expressed concern with the generic language of the letter saying that it failed to address the law’s broad definition of human sexuality and to provide proper guidance on what it could possibly entail and how exactly parents could opt out.

“I think that letter led to more confusion and aggravation from the community than guidance or alerting them to what this letter was actually for,” he said.

Olzsewski added that the law states the district provide general information and awareness to parents while their individual schools are responsible for informing them on the specific dates, lessons and times for the course work through their syllabus and other means.

Vonlangen suggested including this explanation in the August letter going forward while Olszewski proposed re-writing the district’s opt-out form to resemble other districts’ across the state. Both suggestions were met with agreement across the board to avoid any further confusion for parents.

“It was the first year we were required to do it and so we can always look to improve on it,” Olszewski said.