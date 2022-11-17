Billings school district addresses privacy concerns

Billings school district has adjusted its process for approving special education bus routes to protect the privacy of its students after concerns were brought to the board earlier this year.

At the board of trustee’s October meeting, Billings residents pointed out special education students’ home addresses were identified as bus stops during the approval of the 2022-23 school-year bus routes.

Billings resident and student parent Keziah Lewicki pointed to the proposed map posted on the district’s website ahead of the meeting and called it a violation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

IDEA is a federal law requiring public schools to provide free, appropriate public education to children with disabilities along with related services and protections. Lewicki said revealing the addresses on the publicly accessible agenda violated the protection of their information and presented a potential safety concern.

“So the public can access this information and find out where these children live and it can find out when they will be dropped off at their addresses,” she told the board. “So, that’s something that needs to change.”

Over a week following the meeting, Billings resident and parent Caryl Cammack filed a state complaint against the district with the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI), alleging they failed to honor state rules regarding special education student records and privacy laws under IDEA, the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and state applications of the federal laws.

In the complaint, Cammack alleges that, in addition to revealing students’ addresses on the board agenda, SD2 included multiple students’ first and last names, attendance data through email communication that was not redacted, and failed to provide requested records to her within the 45-day timeline set by FERPA.

“At first, I thought there were just some privacy violations, but then it became a public safety concern,” she told the Gazette.

During the meeting, SD2 transportation coordinator Keith Adams explained that a solution wasn’t so simple since bus routes would still have to be presented to the board for approval and would need to be accurate in order to approve or disapprove. He said details could include safety hazards like placing a bus stop on an intersection prone to traffic accidents.

“When it comes to special ed, 99% of the time it’s going to be an address of a student because that’s where we pick the students up,” Adams said.

If the OPI finds that SD2 did in fact violate students’ privacy rights, Cammack has requested a number of corrective actions. This includes in-person training to SD2 staff for operating legal practices, informing all students’ parents their privacy was violated, update district policy regarding student privacy records and to redact all publicly released school board agendas that included similar students’ information.

Despite only addresses being listed and not any student names, Cammack and other parents argued that IDEA provides additional protection for special ed students and that none of their information should have been made available to the public under any circumstance.

To date, neither SD2’s legal counsel nor OPI can confirm whether the practice regarding the bus routes violates federal law since it is not clear if a bus route stop document is part of an individual student’s educational record under the relevant state or federal statutes.

Regardless of what legality is ultimately determined, board trustees expressed a willingness to work out a solution to protect special education students’ identities as soon as the issue was brought up during the meeting. Superintendent Greg Upham agreed that they could look into the matter and determine a solution.

The following day, Upham issued an email to all trustees detailing changes going forward to maintain student privacy.

The board will continue to approve every bus stop for state law and liability reasons, but special education stops will not be made available to the general public and any board discussion of the stops will likely be in closed sessions. Upon approval of the bus stops, students’ parents or guardians will receive direct notification and instructions on how to prepare their child for pickup and drop off.

All references to this information have been removed or are in the process of being removed from SD2's website.

On November 15, Cammack was informed by OPI that a dispute resolution was unlikely and that they will most likely proceed with an investigation through their dispute resolution office.