Billings Schools begin process to fill school board vacancy

Billings School District 2 is searching for a new board trustee following the resignation of Mike Leo in October.

In a letter penned to district clerk and chief financial officer Craig Van Nice on Oct. 27, Leo announced his resignation effective immediately and thanked him for all the help over the years.

Leo, 56, acted as the trustee for the elementary/high school district zone 6 on the West End of Billings for the past seven years and also served as the chair of the board’s stakeholder relations committee. He didn’t specify why exactly he decided to step down but told the Gazette in an email the decision came down to multiple converging factors.

‘A tight timeline’

The rest of the board formally accepted Leo’s resignation in accordance with Montana law during their regular meeting on Nov. 21. It was also decided that board vice-chair Jennifer Hoffman would replace Leo as chair of the stakeholders committee.

Following any approved vacancy, the board has 60 days to appoint a new trustee to serve until the next scheduled election. If the board doesn’t reach a decision by this time, an appointee would then get selected by the Yellowstone County superintendent. Whomever is selected will be required to run for re-election in May 2023 for a one-year term and again the following May for a full three-year term.

The district first needs to finalize new trustee zone boundaries before the application process is opened up for the vacant board seat. The board plans on holding a public hearing on the new zones during a special meeting Dec. 9 and record any public comments. The formal notice is slated to run in the Gazette Dec. 2.

Van Nice explained during the meeting there will be a certain amount of urgency to get the new zones determined since the district will need to submit this information to both the Montana Office of Public Instruction and Secretary of State for review and comment. Once approved by both entities, another special board meeting will be scheduled to approve the zones and then formally open the application process. The board has until Jan. 21 to select a new trustee.

“It’s gonna be a tight timeline,” he said at the November meeting.

An exhausting, but rewarding experience

Originally from the California Bay Area, Leo moved to Billings with his wife and two kids in 2008 and quickly grew to appreciate the community for its people, recreational opportunities and culture. Before moving to Montana, Leo became familiar with organizational budgets through his work with a public foundation and subsequently volunteered in various programs at his kids' elementary school, Poly Drive.

It was this experience that led him to run for the board seat in 2015.

“I see my service on the board as an extension of that — just wanting to support our excellent school district at the policy level, to muster additional resources at the state level, all with the central goal of improving academic achievement,” he said.

Leo is the founder of the consulting firm Leo and Associates and currently works as a realtor for Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties in Billings. On the volunteering side, he recently termed out of the board of the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Yellowstone County. He plans to take a pause from volunteer work and explore other ways to serve the community going forward.

He encourages the incoming trustee to understand the unique position of SD2 as the largest urban district in a predominately rural state and the challenges it presents to serve individual classrooms through Montana’s district-level funding formula.

He added that continued advocacy for classroom-level funding is the key to ensuring equitable education for all.

“The district is like a public utility that builds human infrastructure. All of our local institutions and businesses rely on an educated workforce to accomplish their goals. In that way, an excellent school district is an essential part of a thriving community. I would encourage anyone who is focused on strengthening the district to get involved. Anyone who is focused on culture war issues need not apply,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Leo looked back at his experience with the board fondly and said he’ll miss visiting with the schools and students the most.

“It will be simultaneously very rewarding and very exhausting,” he said on what the next trustee can expect. “Try to focus on what is best for student achievement, and the rest will fall in to place.”