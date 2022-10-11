Billings schools fall testing results show mixed progress

Billings elementary and middle school students have taken steps both forward and backward, according to new test results released from the spring semester.

After a significant slump in scores widely attributed to remote-learning adjustments from the COVID-19 pandemic in Fall 2020, test results since then across School District 2 show reading and math proficiency slowly trending upward while still falling short of target goals.

“[We’re] still experiencing some impacts of COVID and some of the other things happening in our school system that’s going to take quite a bit of time before we start to see some recovery,” District Director of Assessment Roger Dereszynski said. “That’s evident in all the data we look at K-12.”

Results for kindergarten and second-grade classes’ reading and math readiness along with improved math proficiencies in fourth and fifth grade classes were singled out by Dereszynski during a presentation to the district’s performance monitoring committee. K-2 grade students take place in FastBridge assessments while 3-8 grade students take NWEA MAPS tests.

Kindergarten reading scores improved from 44% to 46% and math from 59% to 62% while second grade reading improved to 48% from 44% and math to 62% from 59%. First grade reading levels dipped slightly from 40% to 38% while math readiness maintained a 65% readiness.

The NWEA tests measures results as either novice, nearing proficient, proficient and advanced proficiency.

With the exception of third grade, math proficiency scores either improved slightly or were consistent with last fall while every grade 3-8 scored lower reading proficiency scores than last year.

As NWEA’s national benchmark averages compared with SD2’s averages, little change was reported with reading proficiency still meeting or exceeding percentile scores despite the drops and math proficiency still lagging behind despite improvements.

One notable drop in test scores that was also discussed was third grade reading readiness which held steady at 44% proficiency – well below the cut score of 56%. District Superintendent Greg Upham said this metric along with transitions from fifth and eighth grade are critical metrics to improve going forward to ensure their access to advanced placement courses.

Trends that negatively affect scores consistently have held true in recent years. Mentioned during the meeting were socioeconomic disparities between schools with those receiving Title 1 funding generally ranking near the bottom in test results. Additionally, student attendance was reported by individual school principals as the biggest single factor affecting student success.

A newer trend noticed by Upham during school visits was a decline in cognitive endurance. Specifically, students who spend more time in front of screens at and away from school now struggle to focus in class for an entire school day. School Leadership Support Executive Director Brenda Koch added that recent faculty vacancies for positions including teachers and interventionists across the district have likely played an impact on educational quality.

She added that the vacancies follow a nationwide trend that should be anticipated in years to come and not be used as an excuse for declining test results.

“It’s pretty remarkable, the successes that we are seeing [here],” she said.

When asked what’s currently being done to improve scores, Koch said she and fellow Executive Director Randy Russell have met with schools to reassess current programs to see what is currently working and what could be implemented into other schools. Additionally, she mentioned consolidating local teaching resources and programs into a single document for all district schools to access was being discussed. At one point during the data overview, district board member Russ Hall highlighted Newman Elementary’s pre-kindergarten programs as a solution for increasing student readiness across the district.

An idea previously presented to the board was a balanced calendar school schedule versus its current standard calendar. Rather than the current calendar year of nine months in school and three months out, a balanced calendar would divide time in and out more regularly throughout the year to avoid any "summer slide" in student proficiency.

Regarding a solution, Upham said there isn’t an easy, single solution to these problems and that continuing to assess the testing data regularly is the correct approach. Along with making gradual improvements since the pandemic, he said that this approach has prevented any negative trends from continuing.

“The data’s not meant to beat someone up,” he said. “But at the same time, it can create some uncomfortable conversations and those uncomfortable conversations can lead to growth.”

The district will review future test results in the winter and spring over the school year. With the district’s goals set at 80% for low risk, 15% some risk and 5% of a high risk of falling behind for its K-2 students and exceeding national percentiles across the board, it’s understood that it will likely take years before they're met.

“They are lofty targets, we know that,” Dereszynski said. “But we know by research showing that if we stretch ourselves and try to hit an ambitious goal, we’ll definitely grow more and show higher achievement.”