Billings schools set to celebrate 30 years of Saturday Live

Going into its third decade, the annual fundraiser and community staple Saturday Live is set to take place next week in Pioneer Park. The carnival put on by the Billings Public Schools Education Foundation is the biggest fundraiser for K-12 schools and has raised over $2.7 million since its debut.

“The goal was to celebrate education,” founder Karen Moses said. “And when you see everybody together in that park…you see a community coming together and it just doesn’t get any better than that.”

Saturday Live began in 1993 when the Education Foundation was down to its last $3,000. A special events committee was formed to develop the fundraiser with dedicated event staff rather than volunteers and a public campaign for the foundation.

Another goal was to highlight a common thread throughout all the schools in Billings. Mitch Dimich, co-owner of Pepsi Cola Bottling of Montana and a committee member at the time, took part in organizing various fundraising events and suggested the school carnival.

“I believe in thinking outside the box,” Dimich said. “There were some people that thought, ‘we can’t pull this off’ and I really had to convince them to believe.”

A member of the same board, Moses immediately jumped on the idea and worked to model the carnival after Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland in California, with the schools hosting a variety of booths and raising funds through old-fashioned carnival games.

The idea was an easy pitch to the schools, who would focus on a single event rather than an entire carnival of their own. This consolidated approach also allowed them to partner with a local business to enhance their event to a point that wouldn’t have been possible before.

Proceeds would then be split 50-50 with the foundation, which allowed schools to raise funding for their own specific projects or needs that could be used for anything from books, science supplies, and computer labs, to playground and PE equipment. The money raised at each booth goes directly to the school sponsoring it, without resorting to state funds and school bonds.

The carnival soon garnered support from businesses to sponsor the event and provide food, drinks and prizes. Organizers prepared for a modest crowd in that first year. Some volunteers were anticipating 1,000 attendees while others like Dimich anticipated 10,000.

“Turns out, it was 15,000,’” Dimich recalled. “Whoops.’”

As a result of the larger-than-expected crowd, all the food and drinks for the event were gone in under two hours and volunteers scrambled to accommodate the students, parents and community members who came out.

Still, the fundraiser was a resounding success and met all of the foundation's goals. The proceeds allowed the foundation to create a full-time executive director position. Over the years, it would grow into an annual campaign for the schools, students and local businesses.

“It was like throwing a wedding,” Moses said. “Nobody really knew what to expect.”

Several of the booths at the inaugural Saturday Live have become mainstays and include a troll bridge, haunted house, rubber duck regatta, a rope bridge, fishing booth and face painting booth. Over the years, it has also included pie eating contests, game shows, scarecrow contests, local dance groups, live bands, and singing contests. More businesses would join as sponsors and booths more accommodating to growing crowds. Schools would also grow to incorporate their music, drama, dance and science clubs along with their sports teams into their events.

“It’s grown overtime, but the concept hasn’t changed,” Dimich said. “We’re a village, we’re a community and this event is one of a kind.”

While the concept has changed, sometimes the carnival itself has. Inclement weather moved all its events from Pioneer Park inside to Skyview High School in 2019 while the COVID-19 pandemic reduced it to a Fun Run in Daylis Stadium to a family Fun Run in 2020 and 2021.

The annual event would continue to grow over the years in both attendance and impact, raising roughly $100,000 each year for school groups and local PTAs while also funding foundation programs including Reading Rocks, Classroom Grants, Partners in Education, and Back Pack Meals. It would also become a generational tradition for the community of Billings, with residents continuing to attend as students, volunteers and now parents.

“That was our motto, ‘It takes an entire village to raise a child,’” Moses said. “It’s an example of what we have in common and what we can do better together if we just…go have fun on a day in the park.”

This year’s Saturday Live begins at 9:30 am and goes until 4:00 pm with over 60 carnival booths throughout the park. Tickets are on sale at elementary schools prior to the event at a discounted rate and the day of the event for 50 cents each.