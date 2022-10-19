Billings SD2 to negotiate new contract with bus contractor

Billings schools will negotiate with its school bus contractor for a new contract.

The decision comes after School District 2 sent out a request for proposal for school transportation services to vendors and received only one offer back with a year-to-year rate increase of nearly 40% to its transportation budget.

Current vendor First Student previously signed a five-year contract with the district, which is set to expire last June and presented separate three-year and five-year extension options in May. The district ultimately settled on a one-year extension through the 2022-23 school year so they could explore potentially better options later through a competitive bidding process.

BPS Transportation Director Keith Adams composed a request for proposal and issued it out to potential vendors in addition to First Student in September with an open period of 21 days that closed on Oct. 5.

The district initially received interest from five potential vendors but only First Student responded with a formal bid submission before the period closed. The five-year proposal includes a 37% year-over-year hike from 2023 to 2024’s fiscal year before a consistent rate increase in the following years. The 2023-24 increase would amount to $2 million across the elementary and high school districts’ transportation budgets.

The original agenda item was for the board to vote on which bid to agree to terms with, but with only the one offer submitted, which would significantly impact the district's budget, the agenda item was changed to discuss how to proceed with the one and only bid. Options included accepting the offer as is, or re-starting the RFP process, tabling the vote to negotiate another extension or tabling it to negotiate a more cost-effective offer.

The other vendors named in the meeting included Durham School Services and Student Transportation of America (STA), the second and third largest student transportation providers respectively behind First Student.

A representative for STA responded to the district’s RFP saying they wouldn’t submit an offer after First Student shared their latest collective bargaining agreement with the local Teamsters chapter in a mass email sent to the district and other vying vendors. In the signed letter they expressed concerns it, “could be perceived as an effort that would improperly influence pricing.”

Adams noted that STA would be open to submitting a future bid otherwise.

In their own response, a Durham representative told SD2 they wouldn't be able to secure a sufficient vehicle yard for office space, vehicle parking and maintenance for the district by the time the contract is set to begin and declined to present any sort of offer.

“That’s a big concern and that’s gonna be a concern every time we go out to bid,” Adams told the board. “Where are they gonna park? 100 buses, 150 employees… where are they gonna put that location?”

Adams added that since the current location is only being used by First Student, which has additional contracts in Billings outside SD2, they are unlikely to hand it over to a competitor and an alternative location would need to be determined.

As far as other vendors contacted by the district, one didn’t submit a proposal saying it would be too costly while a more regional carrier simply didn’t respond.

The board unanimously voted to table acceptance of the current bid and attempt to negotiate a lower cost bid with First Student. The decision came down to both time constraints in starting the RFP process over and budgetary challenges with another contract extension.

Adams compared the total costs of First Student’s current proposal to funding the needed expenses within the district and concluded outsourcing these costs would still be the most advantageous going forward. Regarding in-house spending for school buses, he said the total costs would eventually even out with First Student's projected rate increase but not until 10-20 years later.

Despite the specific requirements to benefit the district detailed in its RFP, Adams says there’s still room to meet First Student in the middle on a new deal.

“We’re at a 37% increase [with the current proposal], I do believe we can negotiate that down,” Adams said. “We put a lot of things in the RFP, and a lot of them are necessary… but there is a few things we think that we could pull out.”

A new offer will be presented at a future board meeting. If a compromise isn't met with First Student by the start of the new contract, the district would have to restart the bidding process. The new term begins July 1, 2023.