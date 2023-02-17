A Billings teen pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court Friday to an allegation of rape by a former classmate at Central High School. The incident occurred during last year’s prom night.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tyler Donovan Larson, 18, on the count of sexual intercourse without consent on Feb. 15. Larson was arraigned in district court Friday where he was released on his own recognizance. While out of custody, he will be monitored by GPS and must adhere to a curfew.

An officer with the Billings Police Department met with the victim and a nurse at a local hospital Apr. 25, 2022, in response to a reported sex offense, court documents allege.

The nurse told the officer that the young woman came to the ER with sexual injuries and was accompanied by her mother. Neither wanted to report the incident out of fear of social repercussions at school but were required to do so since the daughter was a minor at the time.

The accuser told the officer that she was a student at Central High and attended the school’s prom on Saturday Apr. 23, 2022. Afterwards, she attended a house party and consumed alcohol before asking to be dropped off at her brother’s house. Larson – who was also a Central High student at the party – agreed to drive her home. During the drive, he parked somewhere between the Ironwood neighborhood and the Mazevo Coffee on 38th St. W. and allegedly raped her in his pickup truck.

The accuser went on to tell investigators she did not fight back because she was scared and did not know where she was at the time. Afterward, she was dropped off at a location away from her brother’s house, prompting her to call him to pick her up. The next day, she said Layton asked her on Snapchat not to tell anyone about the incident.

In the days following the report, officers followed up with the young woman who said she was struggling with stress and anxiety and hadn’t returned to school since then. She added that she had contacted Central’s school counselor and that the school arranged to have her finish the semester online from home.

In Oct. 2022, Central High School Resource Officer Jeff Richter received a phone call from Central High principal Shel Hanser who said he received information via the school’s online reporting tool. Hanser said the anonymous report identified Larson as the boy who allegedly raped the young woman the night of prom. He added that no other information was provided in the tip, but that other students came forward with this same information in person.

Richter confirmed that previous reports had been made in April and May and that Hanser had met with the accuser since then. At the time, she said she didn’t want to push the matter but expressed a willingness to participate in a criminal investigation last Fall. She recounted the events to Billings Police detectives in December and identified Larson and his truck from that night.

The detectives obtained search warrants for the Larson’s truck, a buccal of swab from him and the Snapchat conversation. They obtained the swab and executed the warrant on the Defendant’s pickup, finding a stained portion of one of the seat’s the inner cushion. The Snap Chat data did not return copies of the messages but did provide a photo of the two at the house party that night.

The young woman met with a doctor at Billings Clinic last month for a routine checkup where she disclosed the alleged assault along with having panic attacks and struggles with sleep since then. The doctor's report noted that a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner had discovered an injury that continuously bled for days after the assault, that it was “diagnostic blunt force trauma” and that it was consistent with her disclosure of alleged sexual assault.

Larson was interviewed by investigators in January where he confirmed that they both attended the party where drinking and drug-use occurred, that he drove the accuser from and had sex with her in his truck, but insisted it was consensual.

He went on to say that he dropped the accuser off at her brother’s house and watched her walk inside and confirmed the Snapchat message asking her to keep the encounter private.

The victim's brother told investigators that he had received a call from her asking to stay at his house and a follow-up call over an hour later stating she had been dropped off somewhere. He said he located her through GPS on the 800 block of Ave. E and picked her up from there. He added that she appeared “sad and “scared” and that he noticed a large amount of blood on her clothing.

An investigation is ongoing. If convicted, Larson faces between four years and 100 years and a fine worth up to $50,000.