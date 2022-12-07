 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings West High sees 1,300 no-shows following shooting threats
Billings West High sees 1,300 no-shows following shooting threats

More than 1,300 West High School students stayed home Wednesday after multiple anonymous threats against the school were found last week.

According to School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham, approximately 1,350 students did not attend school but classes went on as scheduled and no incidents occurred throughout the day.

Last week, a drawing of a swastika and a handwritten message saying the school would get “shot up” was discovered on a bathroom stall, which prompted an investigation and increased police presence at the school.

On Monday, a second note was found in a girls bathroom stall with a similar message but in different handwriting.

In the days between the discovery of the note and the day of the threat, additional Billings Police officers were stationed in the school parking lot and in the school at the start of classes. No arrests have been made and extra police will continue to be present at the school as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, a similar threat written on a Senior High bathroom stall was posted onto Snapchat. The date the threat was set to occur was on following day, Dec. 8. School administration quickly became aware of the threat and conducted an investigation. A student was identified, arrested and charged with intimidation according to the BPD Student Resource Officer Sgt. Matthew Chaney. The student was taken to Youth Services and no threat is believed to be directed at the school.

Upham said additional disciplinary actions will be taken against the student behind the threat at Senior in line with district procedures.  

“I appreciate the communication from family, from faculty and law enforcement,” Upham said. “We can’t run from this stuff. We have to address it head-on.”

