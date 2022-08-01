Billings woman charged with 2 felonies after Sunday night shooting

A Billings woman is facing two felony charges after shooting a man outside Motel 6 North Sunday night.

Candace Roberts, 40, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. Billings police responded to a call from witnesses that a man had been shot at the motel on the 5300 block of Midland Road at about 8:15 p.m. A 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper right hip outside the motel after Roberts fled the area in a tan Chevrolet Impala.

Roberts and two other passengers met the victim at the hotel earlier in the evening, according to court documents filed Monday. The man got into the car's backseat. The two began to argue and Roberts allegedly pulled a handgun on the man. She shot him from the drivers seat one time, charges alleged. The man fled the car and Roberts drove away.

His injuries were treated by the responding officer at the scene and were deemed non-life threatening, charging documents stated.

Roberts was found shortly after at the Blue Basket gas station near the Blue Creek fishing access site. She was stopped by the officer after pulling into the site's parking lot. Roberts allegedly confirmed to the officer that she was the shooter before she pointed out the handgun she'd used in the backseat of the vehicle.

She allegedly told the officer she had considered "suicide by cop" before deciding it would be easier to go back to prison.

The officer looked inside her vehicle and allegedly found a .45 caliber handgun sticking out of a backpack. Officers checked the gun's serial number and discovered the gun had been stolen from Converse County, Wyoming.

Roberts has not had a chance to answer the charges against her and will likely be arraigned later this week. No bonds have been set.