Billings woman faces 2 felony charges after Sunday night shooting

A Billings woman is facing two felony charges after shooting a man outside Motel 6 North Sunday night.

Candace Roberts, 40, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the firearm used in the shooting was stolen. Billings police responded to a call from witnesses of a man being shot at the motel on the 5000 block of Midland Road at about 8:15 p.m. A 25-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to his hip outside the motel while Roberts fled the area by car.

Roberts was located shortly after near the Blue Creek fishing access and was taken into custody without incident. The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Roberts has not had a chance to answer the charges against her and will likely be arraigned later this week and no bonds have been set.