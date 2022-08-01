 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Billings woman faces 2 felony charges after Sunday night shooting

  • 0

A Billings woman is facing two felony charges after shooting a man outside Motel 6 North Sunday night.

Candace Roberts, 40, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the firearm used in the shooting was stolen. Billings police responded to a call from witnesses of a man being shot at the motel on the 5000 block of Midland Road at about 8:15 p.m. A 25-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to his hip outside the motel while Roberts fled the area by car.

Roberts was located shortly after near the Blue Creek fishing access and was taken into custody without incident. The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Roberts has not had a chance to answer the charges against her and will likely be arraigned later this week and no bonds have been set.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine orders evacuation of Donetsk region

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News