Billings woman still missing after daylong search Monday; woman's coat found

Search party

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder gathers searchers along 56th Street West as they hunt for Sherri Richterich, who walked away from her home on Green Acres Drive Sunday night.

 LARRY MAYER

Members of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers spent much of Monday searching for a woman who went missing from her home in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road.

The woman, Sherri Richterich, left home some time Sunday night.

“We currently have a search for her in progress using ground searchers and the helicopter,” Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement.

“Sherri struggles with mental illness and may still be in the area or walked away, not knowing where she is,” the sheriff said.

Sherri Richterich

Sherri Richterich

An all-day search was conducted in the area of Sherri’s home as well as an area north of the interstate near 56th St. West, where a jacket reportedly belonging to Richterich was found, the sheriff said.

Searchers walked through brush and six-foot cattails while the crew in the helicopter searched from above.

“There have been no other sightings or information regarding her whereabouts,” Linder said, adding that the search would continue through the night and into Tuesday if needed.

Property owners in the area are asked to check their properties, buildings, vehicles, trees and shrubbery, in case Sherri is on their property. Sherri is physically able to travel a fair distance, and cross ditches and fences.

Anyone with information about Sheri’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

