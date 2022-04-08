Bird flu clips Montana poultry operations

Bird flu officially arrived in Montana on Friday with the confirmation of flocks sickened by the virus that nationwide has resulted in 17 million domestic bird deaths.

Tests from a small egg and broiler operation in Cascade County, as well as a backyard flock in Judith Basin County, returned positive Friday following two-lab confirmation, according to State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski. Avian influenza is a highly infectious illness that can be fatal in domestic flocks. The flu hasn’t sickened humans since first being detected in February but has spread to 25 states and devastated bird operations. During that time the price of eggs has increased 52% as production has faltered.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices have increased to $2.88 per dozen, an increase of 52% since February when the first bird flu cases were detected. USDA also reported that demand for Easter eggs is already declining.

The virus presents a risk to Montana’s growing $38 million commercial egg industry that has increased in revenue sixfold over the past decade, according to USDA.

Wild birds, particularly migrating waterfowl are primary spreaders of the virus and can appear healthy. Backyard chickens and domestic ducks that may mingle with wild birds in ponds or at feeding sites are a concern. Bird owners should know the symptoms and report suspected cases immediately, advised the Montana Department of Livestock.

“I cannot overemphasize the fact that are the risks. That contact with wild waterfowl is categorically the single biggest risk to domestic poultry,” Zaluski said earlier this week. “If you are raising chickens, or have other poultry around water or around waterfowl, that contact is your single biggest risk of transmission.”

The flocks that tested positive this week are quarantined and will have to be depopulated, according to the Department of Livestock.

In chickens, symptoms include purple discoloration and swelling of the legs, wattles and eyelids. Ruffled feathers and open mouth breathing are also symptoms.

North and South Dakota, and Wyoming preceded Montana in reported bird flu cases.

