Bird flu turns up in Montana wild birds; turkey hunters cautioned as season starts

Although wild birds are much more likely to survive bird flu than domestic fowl, Montana wildlife officials are still noticing fatalities.

In a press conference Friday, employees of state Fish, Wildlife and Parks said that while waterfowl seem likely to survive Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, wild turkeys are dying. The discovery comes as the state’s male wild turkey season begins. Hunters are advised to avoid birds that appear sick.

“It appears these birds, at least the ones in Montana, these animals, several of them died in one location. So, it might be highly fatal to them,” said Jennifer Ramsey, FWP veterinarian.

Ramsey said infected birds appear to be getting tired from the virus, though waterfowl can carry the virus without developing symptoms.

The current strain of bird flu is highly contagious, with infections confirmed in domestic birds in at least 29 states. HPAI is deadly to domestic birds and flocks are quickly and deliberately killed to prevent further spread of the illness. More than 28 million domestic birds have been killed to prevent influenza spread so far.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control considers the latest bird flu strain to be a minimal risk to humans, but people are cautioned to be careful around birds to prevent spreading the illness to other wildlife. People should report dead birds, but not pick then up, say FWP and state Department of Livestock officials.

Hunters should be careful handling turkeys.

“So, when hunters are addressing skinning animals, that's when most of the exposure, potential exposure, to various pathogens is likely to occur,” Ramsey said. “We would say don't harvest and consume animals that look sick. But also when you're harvesting and field dressing, skinning animals, wear gloves. You know, that PPE and really good hygiene goes a long way to minimizing your exposure to these kinds of things.”

The U.S. Animal Plant Health Inspection Service lists two confirmed cases in wildlife in Montana, though Ramsey said there are at lest three now.

“In wild birds, our first detections were actually in a Canada goose from the Belgrade area. Then we had, right after that, we had another detection in a snow goose from Canyon Ferry,” Ramsey said. “And since then, we're getting birds daily to be tested. So, a lot of those are in the process. We've received results from Freezeout Lake of a positive there. We've submitted wild turkeys and red-tailed hawks, submitted ducks, submitted pigeons.”

So far, only the snow geese are confirmed positive, but the red-tail hawk and turkey cases are preliminary positive, Ramsey said.

Although the number of positive cases in Montana were few, in neighboring North Dakota, 108 cases in wild birds have proven positive, according to APHIS. Another 48 wild bird cases are confirmed positive in South Dakota. Most of those cases are geese.

The first positive bird flu cases in Montana were in domestic birds. State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski said HPAI poses a serious threat to Montana’s domestic flocks.

The state has an egg industry worth $38 million a year that has grown significantly in the last year. Most of those eggs come from Hutterite colonies, each with laying operations of 5,000 to 6,000 hens. The cage-free layers provide eggs to Wilcox, a Washington-based egg supplier to Costco Wholesale.

There’s always avian influenza in the wild bird population, Zaluski said. Ultimately there’s a risk to U.S. chicken exports if the bird flu harms international trade status. There’s no risk from eating U.S. poultry because the industry is so tightly regulated, he said.

We've tested seven flocks. We have two pending tests. So basically, we have nine tests that have been done or are in process. We have four positives, two of which are just small backyard operations, kind of hobby operations. Two of the four have some commercial presence. All of those have either been depopulated or are in the process of being depopulated,” Zaluski said. “And then we've had three negative tests. So, we continue to receive interest, phone calls from veterinarians, from poultry owners regarding symptoms and concerns.”

Zaluski said bird owners need to avoid exposing their birds to wild fowl and also avoid interacting with other domestic flocks. If possible, domestic birds should be contained indoors.

Ramsey suggested not feeding wild birds right now.

“We're trying to recommend that people reduce that risk by removing those feeders right now,” Ramsey said. “I have a backyard flock myself and I see those birds come in. I see other species of birds, larger species come in, attracted to that grain, and just to keep my flock from having that exposure, I have taken those feeders down.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.