Births at Billings hospitals (copy)

St. Vincent Hospital
Girls
Brittany and Mathew Carter, Shepherd
Kristin Parshall and Saghe Wells, Wolf Point
Boys
Danielle Thompson and Stephen Knudson, Billings
Jessica and Tyler Lee, Billings
Triston Anderson, Hardin
Andrea and Dan Dugan, Billings
Girls
Brittany and Mathew Carter, Shepherd
Kristin Parshall and Saghe Wells, Wolf Point
Boys
Danielle Thompson and Stephen Knudson, Billings
Jessica and Tyler Lee, Billings
Triston Anderson, Hardin
Andrea and Dan Dugan, Billings
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If there be brownouts for NorthWestern Energy customers, let them be in the Missoula, a Montana Public Service Commissioner declared this week
At one point, the girl found a severed rat head pinned with a stake to her car door handle.
A father playing at the nearby playground with his children said he heard the car go into the canal and saw the splash.
A Billings woman is facing felony charges after two of her children allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and her toddler was found alone wandering a parking lot.
An armed carjacking occurred near the intersection of 11th and 30th Street at 12:43 p.m. today.
Although state law does not require federal investigators to obtain approval from local law enforcement to conduct operations, the agents left the fairgrounds "reluctantly" and without issue.
The Beartooth Highway between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close Friday at 8 a.m.…
Two Billings men accused of trying to rape a child in Yellowstone County District Court are now facing federal charges.
The Continuum of Care coalition will receive $210,000 from Billings to run a low-barrier shelter for the next year, located in First Congregat…
Two men who admitted to trying to rape children in Billings were sentenced to prison time this week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.