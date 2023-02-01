 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
local births

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital

Girl

Dalien McGraw and Chadwick Trandahl, Billings

Boys

Whittney Seibert and Joey Brucato, Billings

Franshre Knows His Gun and Glen Glenn, Billings

Ericka Lamas and Bernie Bahr Sr, Colstrip

