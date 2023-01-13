 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

  • 0

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Victoria and Lyle Degen, Lockwood 

Boys

Amy and Jim Klemann, Billings 

Dallas and Thomas Clark, Red Lodge 

Tanisha Rodriguez and Michael Lavenger, Billings 

Sherae Greenlea and Wyatt Martinson, Scobey 

Julianna Castro and Anthony Hopwood, Billings 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

St. Vincent’s Hospital

Twin Girls

Courtney and Benjamin Hepner, Billings

Girls

People are also reading…

Hya and Renz Aviles, Buffalo WY

Boys

Masey and Jake Foster, Billings

Kaysi and Zachary Rooney, Billings

Carla Saunders, Billings

Rachel and Matthew Radue, Forsyth

Ashley and Korey Gonzales, Billings 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News