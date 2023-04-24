St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Donna and Clay Deberard, Billings
Tasia Davenport, Billings
Cassie and Justin Sullivan, Billings
Sa'Bryn & Nick Atkins, Billings
Sarah and Ray Varley, Billings
Ashley and Joel Barnard, Lovell WY
Nika and Kellen Backbone, Billings
Boys
Natalie and Jayden Johnson, Billings
Pamela and Matthew Nicholson, Billings
Katherine and Colten Sword, Billings
Madalyn and Austin Stacey, Billings
Bethany and Adrian Sosa, Billings
Lindsey & Zac Bushman, Billings
Brittany and Matthew Rhodes, Basin WY
Maegan and Sam Michalak, Billings
Justine and Deryk Pearsall, Columbus
Caryn and Tyler Cebuhar, Billings
Chreas Littlebird and Everdean Good Luck Jr, Busby
Whitney and Brian Tschider, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Rhea Dust and Clayton Wise Spirit, Lodge Grass
Amber and Kendall Denham, Billings
Charlotte and Jordan Kern, Laurel
Boys
Emma Campbell and Ronald Komotios, Billings
Norveda Pretty on Top and Criston Stewart, Crow Agency
Elizabeth Redden and Joshua Hines, Hardin
Renita Broken Rope and Riley Miner, Billings