Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Twin boys
Madisen and Chance Baird, Billings
Girls
Elizabeth and Tim Lugo, Billings
Jessica and Chris Mitchell, Billings
Mary and Marcus Baue, Hysham
Twin boys
Madisen and Chance Baird, Billings
Girls
Elizabeth and Tim Lugo, Billings
Jessica and Chris Mitchell, Billings
Mary and Marcus Baue, Hysham
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Adam "Horn" Miller's journey with other prospectors into the Beartooth Mountains and Yellowstone National Park fuels tale of riches and woe.
A Billings attorney believes the process used by Yellowstone County commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely.
Kyle Jason Swindler pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
A Bozeman High School teacher who was hit by a car while bicycling last week has died from his injuries, the Bozeman School District confirmed.
Candidate Thomas Madigan, a Republican running in House District 47, was charged 2005 after showing law enforcement identification to a Billings area campground host.
A bull moose wandered into Billings West End Monday and has taken up a brief residence within the city limits prompting police to urge the public to give the massive animal space to find his way out of town.
A Nevada woman was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to eight years in prison for bringing an underage girl to Billings to engage in commercial sex.
The school district's policy dictates that felony charges bar any participation in school activities.
The Colstrip laws now join others from the 2021 Legislature that have been ruled unconstitutional by the courts and left Republicans howling about “libs on the bench.”
Michael Burks, owner and CEO of Fuel Fitness gyms, announced Monday that he has stepped down as company president and is no longer on the business's executive team.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.