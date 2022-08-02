 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

  •

St. Vincent Hospital

Twins Boy and Girl

Marcella and Casey May, Powell Wyo.

Girls

Kaitlyn and Adam Kuchin, Billings

Ashtyn and Timothy Seitz, Molt

Madeline and Brandon Kite, Billings

Victoria Ruiz and Matthew Hartberg, Sheridan

Pixe Real Bird and Brendan Falls Down, Garry Owen

Cala Redneck and Shaun Sanchez, Billings

Trinity Coddington and Danny Schlecty, Columbus

Christina and Ryan Droubay, Byron WY

Boys

Jordan and Joshua Dupea, Billings

Jacelyn Croff and Zane Not Afraid, Lodge Grass

Samantha Brent and Cody Hegel, Billings

Norma and Sean Oberweiser, Billings

Brooke and Brad Bartosz, Billings

Gracie Cogdill and Destan Miller, Judith Gap

Nikki Robinson and Sidney Rains, Billings

Kimberly Swezey and Josh Hudson, Absarokee

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Heather and Dustin Connolly, Billings

Analisa Decker and Daniel Cunnington, Billings

Ciana and Chad Kvilhaug, Billings

Boys

Brittani and Kevin King, Billings

Raechyl and Justin Arney, Billings

Tags

