Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Hospital
Twins Boy and Girl
Marcella and Casey May, Powell Wyo.
Girls
Kaitlyn and Adam Kuchin, Billings
Ashtyn and Timothy Seitz, Molt
Madeline and Brandon Kite, Billings
Victoria Ruiz and Matthew Hartberg, Sheridan
Pixe Real Bird and Brendan Falls Down, Garry Owen
Cala Redneck and Shaun Sanchez, Billings
Trinity Coddington and Danny Schlecty, Columbus
Christina and Ryan Droubay, Byron WY
Boys
People are also reading…
Jordan and Joshua Dupea, Billings
Jacelyn Croff and Zane Not Afraid, Lodge Grass
Samantha Brent and Cody Hegel, Billings
Norma and Sean Oberweiser, Billings
Brooke and Brad Bartosz, Billings
Gracie Cogdill and Destan Miller, Judith Gap
Nikki Robinson and Sidney Rains, Billings
Kimberly Swezey and Josh Hudson, Absarokee
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Heather and Dustin Connolly, Billings
Analisa Decker and Daniel Cunnington, Billings
Ciana and Chad Kvilhaug, Billings
Boys
Brittani and Kevin King, Billings
Raechyl and Justin Arney, Billings