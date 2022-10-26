Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Alivia Standish and Jayden Larsen, Billings
Kristina and Dominic Ortega, Colstrip
Alaina and Robert Tambo, Billings
Girls
Alivia Standish and Jayden Larsen, Billings
Kristina and Dominic Ortega, Colstrip
Alaina and Robert Tambo, Billings
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three people are dead, including an 11-year-old boy, after an apparent homicide-suicide at a home near Amend Park on Wednesday night.
Williams yelled profanities and jumped from his window seat, over two passengers in his row, and onto a beverage cart.
Jose Frank Patina, 35, was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for opening fire on a sedan carrying five people, including a mother and three of her children.
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours.
A Billings man has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges alleging he sexually abused and raped a child over the course of years beginning when she was at least as young as 11 years old.
Six people have been indicted in federal court in connection to the kidnapping and assault of an Indigenous teenage girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year.
ExxonMobil's oil refinery in Lockwood was purchased by Houston-based Par Pacific for $310 million in a deal announced Thursday.
The three people killed last week in an apparent homicide-suicide at a Billings home have been identified.
Bear specialists and game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have responded recently to several separate conflicts involving grizzly bears in southwestern Montana.
A fire injured one person at a cannabis processing facility Tuesday morning near the 3600 block of Duck Creek Road west of Billings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.