Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Hospital
Girls
Rachel Whiteman and Marv Old Horn Sr, Lodge Grass
Sky Brisbo, Billings
Boy
Summer and Steven Kurokawa, Billings
Girls
Rachel Whiteman and Marv Old Horn Sr, Lodge Grass
Sky Brisbo, Billings
Boy
Summer and Steven Kurokawa, Billings
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
No, Amazon is not building a massive new distribution center in Billings but that doesn't mean the online retailer couldn't end up here.
City, state and federal officials reached four women in Billings earlier this who were potential victims of human trafficking as part of a national effort to combat human trafficking.
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said.
A tanker truck hauling gasoline in Yellowstone National Park rolled over Friday and spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons.
Two people are facing decades in prison and multi-million dollar fines for trafficking fentanyl into the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, Havre and Great Falls.
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
An apparent shooting late Monday night at MetraPark’s MontanaFair resulted in one man injured and county deputies ending up in the fairground pond in pursuit of a possible suspect.
Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but now she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
Park investigators suspect the incident is tied to one person and occurred on July 31 at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at the park.
A young man from Billings pleaded not guilty last week to accusations of robbing the Gold Dust Casino on August 8 while armed with a handgun.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.