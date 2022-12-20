 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

  • 0

St. Vincent’s Hospital

Girls

Amber and Jeremiah Smith, Laurel

Carissa and Ari Robertson, Billings

Shalese and Ryan Gentry, Billings

Erin Cloutier and Tyler Hawkins, Billings

Ellise Roberts and Riley Fitzgerald, Billings

Boys

Shelby Carver and Skyler Ash, Billings

Aubrey Meiwald and Darnell Lefthand, Hardin

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girl

Cara Not Afraid and George Reed, Billings

Boys

Sigrid and Micah Simpson, Laurel

Kennedy Nelson and Travis Venn, Terry

Jorjana Fagone and Jared Barnum, Miles City

