Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Amber and Jeremiah Smith, Laurel
Carissa and Ari Robertson, Billings
Shalese and Ryan Gentry, Billings
Erin Cloutier and Tyler Hawkins, Billings
Ellise Roberts and Riley Fitzgerald, Billings
Boys
Shelby Carver and Skyler Ash, Billings
Aubrey Meiwald and Darnell Lefthand, Hardin
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girl
Cara Not Afraid and George Reed, Billings
Boys
Sigrid and Micah Simpson, Laurel
Kennedy Nelson and Travis Venn, Terry
Jorjana Fagone and Jared Barnum, Miles City