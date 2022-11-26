Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girl
Marina Raggl, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Angelia Velasquez and Keith Dodds Jr., Billings
Carol Koski and Ian Ploium, Columbus
Jillian and Brandon Fisher, Billings
