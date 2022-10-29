Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girl
Hannah and Dustin Strong, Miles City
Boys
Samantha Vanderpool and Dylan Bendall, Billings
Sherry and Coaly Huskins, Forsyth
LaBree Stephens and Raphael Watts, Billings
Jenell McElhinny and T.J. Korell, Ryegate
Girl
Hannah and Dustin Strong, Miles City
Boys
Samantha Vanderpool and Dylan Bendall, Billings
Sherry and Coaly Huskins, Forsyth
LaBree Stephens and Raphael Watts, Billings
Jenell McElhinny and T.J. Korell, Ryegate
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Billings woman was sentenced last week to pay back more than $200,000 in funds she embezzled while working at a local business.
The three people killed last week in an apparent homicide-suicide at a Billings home have been identified.
Bear specialists and game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have responded recently to several separate conflicts involving grizzly bears in southwestern Montana.
Six people have been indicted in federal court in connection to the kidnapping and assault of an Indigenous teenage girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year.
The "Ting" includes a 3,650-square-foot main dwelling and 3,760-square-foot guest villa joined by a breezeway designed to represent an Italian country estate.
Yellowstone County has terminated the bid process to privatize MetraPark and filed a motion in District Court Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit alleging they mishandled the process.
A fire injured one person at a cannabis processing facility Tuesday morning near the 3600 block of Duck Creek Road west of Billings.
Craig Mueller, 50, died Saturday according to an official statement by the Havre Public School District.
June flood still scars Red Lodge and residents as community works to rebuild amid uncertainty.
Jose Frank Patina, 35, was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for opening fire on a sedan carrying five people, including a mother and three of her children.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.