Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Hospital
Girls
Destinee Espinosa and Brendon Vladic, Billings
Whitney and Ian Hafner, Billings
Samoa Maea-Cabral and Joshua Rose, Billings
Shandy and Duane Young, Billings
Jennifer and Matt Kellogg, Billings
Shayanna Campbell and Holman Real Bird, Hardin
Raya and Floyd Jackson, Columbus
Boys
Madchen Spiker and David Reichenberg, Billings
Tiffany Booker and Skyler LeftHand, Billings
Katy Zwiener and Brayden Wurden, Red Lodge
People are also reading…
Natalie Dudenake and Logan Grimm, Billings