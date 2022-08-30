 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Hospital

Girls

Destinee Espinosa and Brendon Vladic, Billings

Whitney and Ian Hafner, Billings

Samoa Maea-Cabral and Joshua Rose, Billings

Shandy and Duane Young, Billings

Jennifer and Matt Kellogg, Billings

Shayanna Campbell and Holman Real Bird, Hardin

Raya and Floyd Jackson, Columbus

Boys

Madchen Spiker and David Reichenberg, Billings

Tiffany Booker and Skyler LeftHand, Billings

Katy Zwiener and Brayden Wurden, Red Lodge

Natalie Dudenake and Logan Grimm, Billings

