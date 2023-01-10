Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Celeste Morales and Timmer Kulbeck, Billings
Autumn Bardgett, Laurel
Boys
Tiffany ThreeIrons and Addikin Stewart, Lodge Grass
Tierra Hanson and Darrien Snow, Billings
Laura and Daniel Reinhardt, Billings
