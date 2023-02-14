St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girl
Hayleigh Grendahl and Kameron Walker, Billings
Jenna King, Billings
McKenzie and Edward Jorden, Billings
Sereda Littlebird and Victor WoodenThigh Jr, Lame Deer
Boy
Richelle Eastwood and Donovan Sill, Ballantine
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Courtney Anderson and Donavan Bolden of Billings
Payton and Cameron Shannon of Billings
Andriea and Isaiah Hugs of Pryor
People are also reading…
Macala Bickham and Brett Jensen of Billings
Trinity Armington and Wyatt Novotny of Billings
Boy
Nicole amd Ty Zinda of Billings