St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Rylee Sacherer and Theo Sopko, Roundup
Kendall and Gates Gibson, Billings
Kimberly and Chase Branstetter, Billings
Vana Pickett and Austin Monroy, St. Xavier
Kelly and James Stacy, Billings
Lindi and Riley Kurschner, Billings
Boys
Alexa Bateman and Timothy Stubbs, Billings
Lynette and Austin Brug, Billings
Hannah and Wayne Giger, Sheridan
Tiffany & Matt Bonner, Billings
Heather Thompson & Brian Kelleher, Billings
Jennifer & Kenny Siers, Billings