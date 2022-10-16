Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Kelsey & Bryce Hill, Billings
Elisa & Erik Olson, Billings
Alex Lajeunesse & Jordan Pfennig, Billings
Boys
Megan & Trevor Wilson, Billings
Natasha & John Dust Jr., Hardin
Hanna & David Moorhead, Billings
Girls
Kelsey & Bryce Hill, Billings
Elisa & Erik Olson, Billings
Alex Lajeunesse & Jordan Pfennig, Billings
Boys
Megan & Trevor Wilson, Billings
Natasha & John Dust Jr., Hardin
Hanna & David Moorhead, Billings
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man living in Lockwood has been charged with negligent homicide after apparently shooting a friend in the neck while cleaning a firearm.
Adam "Horn" Miller's journey with other prospectors into the Beartooth Mountains and Yellowstone National Park fuels tale of riches and woe.
Local and federal law enforcement recovered thousands of fentanyl pills last month, and four people have been indicted in connection to the drug bust.
The school district's policy dictates that felony charges bar any participation in school activities.
A Billings attorney believes the process used by Yellowstone County commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely.
Candidate Thomas Madigan, a Republican running in House District 47, was charged 2005 after showing law enforcement identification to a Billings area campground host.
A Bozeman High School teacher who was hit by a car while bicycling last week has died from his injuries, the Bozeman School District confirmed.
A Nevada woman was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to eight years in prison for bringing an underage girl to Billings to engage in commercial sex.
A bull moose wandered into Billings West End Monday and has taken up a brief residence within the city limits prompting police to urge the public to give the massive animal space to find his way out of town.
The Colstrip laws now join others from the 2021 Legislature that have been ruled unconstitutional by the courts and left Republicans howling about “libs on the bench.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.