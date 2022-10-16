 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital

Girls

Kelsey & Bryce Hill, Billings

Elisa & Erik Olson, Billings

Alex Lajeunesse & Jordan Pfennig, Billings

Boys

Megan & Trevor Wilson, Billings

Natasha & John Dust Jr., Hardin

Hanna & David Moorhead, Billings

