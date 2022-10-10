 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

  •

St. Vincent's Hospital

Twins girl and boy

Kelsey and Paul Klaboe, Billings

Girls

Clara Burshia and Dorrance Grant, Wolf Point

Sierra Vicars and Cristian Burcham, Billings

Anya and Enrique Sanchez, Lovell WY

Boys

Brittani and Christopher Cook, Columbus

Renee Chavez and Alex Konecny, Billings

Paige and Kevin Swartz, Broadview

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Danyce and Luke Stulc of Winifred

Kylee and Nick Sundsted of Billings

Vonda and Elisha Jericho Ontiveros of Lame Deer

Adelia Brien and Kevin Monroy of Billings

Rainey Salway and Clarence Stewart of Billings

