St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girl
Colleen and Daniel Gomez, Roundup
Kelli House and Richard Suisse III, Billings
Miranda and Dexter Nealy, Billings
Kayla Salas, Billings
Katie and Michael Delaney, Grass Range
Jocelyn Bearcomesout-Thurman & Zachary Thurman, Busby
Boys
Kellee and Mike Medhus, Boy
Janae and Jacob Gilman, Fishtail
Brittney Hoerner and Ian Mountains, Acton
Steph and Duncan Nelson, Billings
Michaela and Chad Fenton, Billings
Shayna and Mike Nessan, Hardin
Kandee and Spencer Bellamy, Laurel
Makayla & Chad Christopherson, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Jamie and Tyler Martin, Columbus
Misty Flying and Judah Goes Ahead, Billings
Brittany and Matthew Kadlec of Billings
Kirsten Michelle Loop Tand and Kalvin Kahei Tang Of Billings
Kaitlyn and Jessie White of Billings
Guinevere Ayers and Jackson Barthel of Billings
Boy
Robbin and William Sitton, Billings