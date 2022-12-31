 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital

Girls

Mariah Brady and Ramon Whitebear, Billings

Morgan and Nate Schara, Billings

Amanda Neal and Tony Priest, Billings

McKenzie Hunter & Cameron Salo, Billings

Jennifer Jacobson & Miles Kobold, Shepherd

Emily & Alex Schultz, Roundup

Boys

Katlyn and Chad Thurston, Winnett

Allison Williamson and Ryan Big Lake, Billings

Kenda and Mike Larson, Reed Point

Dawna Robinson, Billings

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girl

Whitney and Derek Thorson, Billings

Boys

Kelly and Brian Hundtofte, Billings

Jesse and Chad Eggebrecht, Billings

Megan and Zach Reinke, Billings

Brooke and Randy Hitshew, Worland WY

