Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Mariah Brady and Ramon Whitebear, Billings
Morgan and Nate Schara, Billings
Amanda Neal and Tony Priest, Billings
McKenzie Hunter & Cameron Salo, Billings
Jennifer Jacobson & Miles Kobold, Shepherd
Emily & Alex Schultz, Roundup
Boys
Katlyn and Chad Thurston, Winnett
Allison Williamson and Ryan Big Lake, Billings
Kenda and Mike Larson, Reed Point
Dawna Robinson, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
People are also reading…
Girl
Whitney and Derek Thorson, Billings
Boys
Kelly and Brian Hundtofte, Billings
Jesse and Chad Eggebrecht, Billings
Megan and Zach Reinke, Billings
Brooke and Randy Hitshew, Worland WY