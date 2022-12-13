Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Elisabeth McVey and Anthony Exton, Laurel
Sadie and Nathan Downey, Ballantine
Cierra Stewart and John Plovanic, Billings
Tia Old Chief and Paul Nomee, Lodge Grass
Meghan and Matt Baumgardner, Billings
Carly and Greg Goggins, Shepherd
Boys
Kailee Rowan and Emanuel Arredondo, Billings
Brittany Brekke and Donald Fox, Billings
Briana Creech and Brandon Campbell, Billings
Crystal Nolan and Sean Krebs, Billings
Katelyn Bouyer and Lane Clark, Billings
LaRose Nomee and Isiah Littlenest, Lodge Grass
Katie and KC Gaskin, Laurel