Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent’s Hospital

Girls

Elisabeth McVey and Anthony Exton, Laurel

Sadie and Nathan Downey, Ballantine

Cierra Stewart and John Plovanic, Billings

Tia Old Chief and Paul Nomee, Lodge Grass

Meghan and Matt Baumgardner, Billings

Carly and Greg Goggins, Shepherd

Boys

Kailee Rowan and Emanuel Arredondo, Billings

Brittany Brekke and Donald Fox, Billings

Briana Creech and Brandon Campbell, Billings

Crystal Nolan and Sean Krebs, Billings

Katelyn Bouyer and Lane Clark, Billings

LaRose Nomee and Isiah Littlenest, Lodge Grass

Katie and KC Gaskin, Laurel

