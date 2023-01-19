BLM eyes solar development in Montana

The federal government is eyeing Montana for utility-scale solar development on public lands, as part of a northward expansion of a Western state program.

Bureau of Land Management officials will be in Billings on Feb. 2 to hear from the public about expanding the agency’s Western Solar Plan into the state. The decade-old plan has focused on solar projects further south in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. In December, Secretary of The Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Idaho would be eyed for inclusion.

Haaland announced the northward expansion while touring a DLM solar project on Buckeye, Ariz.

“This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” Haaland said at the time.

Improvements in technology, as well as the affordability of solar energy, are making a northward expansion possible, according to BLM’s notice in the Federal Register. The bureau isn’t committed to the number of states to include. “Utility scale” means solar projects no smaller than 20 megawatts in capacity.

Of the state’s eyed for expansion, Montana is the least developed for utility-scale solar projects. At 450 acres, the 80 MW MTSUN project northwest of Billings is the state’s only large solar project currently generating electricity, following years of negotiations and lawsuits with customer NorthWestern Energy and Montana’s Public Service Commission.

Solar developers have relied on the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, or PURPA to secure contracts with Montana’s largest utility. PURPA requires states to set prices and contract lengths to help the development of alternative energy projects, which utilities cannot refuse. In court, state regulators have been found to be conspiring against solar projects by setting contract terms that were uneconomical, while suspending hookup rules at the utility's request.

There are other projects on the horizon, including an 80 MW solar project north of Dillon, which is a PUPRA project with NorthWestern as a customer. Boise-based Clenera is the developer of the Dillon project. The company is also under contract with Basin Electric for a 1,100-acre, 150 MW project near Baker. The Baker solar farm wasn’t developed with PURPA.

Mark Klein, developer of MT SUN, said he’s up for participating in the process, though if the federal government were to advance renewables in Montana the best place to do it would be tribal land. That's where several energy projects, ranging from gasified coal, to hydroelectric, and battery storage have been proposed over the previous 14 years but never realized, lost to tribal government red tape.

Federal energy policy was accelerated by the 2022 passage of the Inflation Reduction Act , with the tax incentives for solar development and an emphasis on sourcing materials in the United States. But IRA is just a 10-year program with a clock that’s ticking down.

“Under the Inflation Reduction Act, you really only have 10 years to take advantage of this stuff,” Klein said. “And developing on federal land, there’s seven years that goes up in smoke just in environmental studies and negotiations.”

The points were federal land and electric transmission lines intersect are the spots where BLM projects might work. Those places are few in a state that has 27 million federal acres, but limited transmission infrastructure.

“It probably allows for some development, I don’t think it’s going to be a huge boon just because transmission is limited,” said Robyn Arnold of Renewable Northwest, which promotes carbon free energy in four states, including Montana. “There are potential upgrades that could happen, like Montana to Washington that could increase transmission capacity, but so far we haven’t seen any movement on that.”

There’s potential for solar development in Montana, Arnold said though wind energy is the state’s better resource.

If you go: The BLM scoping meeting for Montana is scheduled for Feb 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. BLM did not respond to requests for comment.