Federal government plans to allow public lands to be leased for conservation, in the same way parcels are leased for grazing and for oil and gas drilling, has angered House Republicans who Wednesday accused the Bureau of Land Management of avoiding public input from rural opponents.

Speaking during a congressional oversight hearing Wednesday, U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican, said BLM had avoided holding hearings in rural areas surrounded by federal land on the agency’s newly proposed rule. A member of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, Rosendale accused the BLM of locking out oil and gas drilling in the name of climate change.

“It's clear that BLM has turned into a climate activist organization under this administration. I'm glad we're holding this hearing to uncover the unlawful and unprecedented actions taken by the Bureau,” Rosendale said. “The proposed conservation and landscape health rule is just another example of this administration trying to take authority vested in Congress and place it with the administration's extremist agencies.”

At issue is a newly proposed rule requiring BLM to identify federal land areas of critical environmental concern where special management is required to protect natural, historic cultural and scenic resources. Included are plans to issue conservation leases to groups intent on restoration or site mitigation. The Department of Interior suggests the rule would be used to restore big game migration corridors or establish undisturbed areas for sequestering carbon.

The oversight subcommittee didn’t invite BLM to testify.

Todd Devlin, a Prairie County commissioner, testified that in his southeast Montana region where private and federal lands are locked in a checkerboard, placing a conservation easement on one area would make grazing difficult, if not impossible for area ranchers.

“It's private, federal, private, federal checkerboard throughout,” Devlin said. “So, by using the ACCs and conservation, if you take the federal land and put a conservation easement on it or protect it in some way, that maybe restricts grazing or prohibits you from feasibly grazing because of the difficulty to take care of your cattle or sheep, it would be devastating.”

In a press conference, conservation groups described the new rule as putting conservation on an equal footing with industry when it comes to leasing federal land.

“When you have benefited from inequality for so long, equality feels like injustice. And the facts are clear here, the vast majority of federally owned lands have been open to extractive uses, and only 14% are managed for conservation,” said Kyle Kerrig, president of Accountable U.S. The group describes itself as a watchdog group of corporations and special interest groups. “That's why MAGA extremists and wealthy corporate executives are fighting to protect their sweetheart deal. They want to continue the wildly unbalanced status quo that for far too long allowed bad actors, speculators and polluting industries to have lopsided access to the people's land.”

Concern over the BLM rule change comes as House Republicans withhold votes to raise the federal debt limit unless President Joe Biden agrees to rescind much of the spending approved by Congress during the past two years, when Democrats held thin majorities in the House and Senate. Much of the Republican focus is on a return to federal oil, gas and coal leasing practices that are more affordable for industry.

House Republicans are including in their demands a return to quarterly oil and gas lease sales on public lands in nine Western states, including Montana. Representatives are demanding the oil and gas royalty rate, recently increased to 16.67%, identical to the Montana state rate, be returned to 12.5%. Similarly, per-acre lease rates, recently increased to $10 per acre, would be cut to $2.

Republican lawmakers are also seeking to prevent the Biden administration from doing anything that would delay new coal leases on federal land.

Some of what House Republicans are demanding from federal lands is already occurring. The Bureau of Land management is carrying out quarterly oil and gas lease sales in Montana, North Dakota and in June and September, with a fourth quarter lease on the calendar.