A federal oil and gas lease sale for Montana and North Dakota will he held in June, marking the second year in a row that the Biden administration will hold at least one regional lease event.

Most of the 51 parcels up for lease are in western North Dakota in a combined area of 20,722 acres. There is a 228-acre Montana parcel west of Forsyth.

The Bureau of Land Management published the locations for public comment this month through April 10. This is the region’s first lease sale under the laws created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

There will be no noncompetitive leases, the kind that go off at bargain-basement prices after failing to attract bidders. Noncompetitive leases often yield no production and are common in Montana where federal leases don’t attract much interest.

New minimum bids of $10 an acre are required, up from the old $2 per acre, an amount set in 1987. BLM is also increasing royalty rates to 16.67%, identical to the Montana rate. The previous federal royalty rate was 12.5%.

Rental rates are also increasing to $3 an acre for the first two years, $5 for the next eight and $15 for years nine and 10. Again, the rates are up substantially from the $1.50 per-acre rate previously charged for a well’s first five years and $2 per acre thereafter.

Montana isn’t a big oil producing state. It ranked a distant 11th nationally for crude oil production in 2021 with about 18.9 million barrels that year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The nation’s biggest producer, Texas, turned out 1.7 billion barrels in 2021, North Dakota 405.1 million. Low production means federal lease sales in Montana rarely attract more than a handful of bidders.