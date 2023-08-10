The Navy’s Blue Angels roared across the Big Sky on Thursday morning as the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet pilots prepared to perform at the Yellowstone International Airshow this weekend.

The event is expected to draw crowds of about 30,000 to the Billings Logan International Airport on Saturday and Sunday. The lineup features the Blue Angels and a handful of other aerobatic aviators and precision piloting performances as well as aircraft displays, food trucks and a variety of other activities.

Gates open at 9 a.m. The show starts 11 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Lieutenant Amanda Lee, the first female pilot in the elite squadron, will fly fighter jet number three. The 37-year-old’s Billings debut gives girls a chance to see her serving in a position women had been barred from until 1993.

Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel, who flies jet number six, said adding Lee hasn’t changed much for the team. But, he has noticed a difference in the reaction from fans.

“When she’s introduced, she usually gets the biggest roar from the crowd,” the 33-year-old said. “She’s been a phenomenal teammate.”