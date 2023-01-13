Blue Angels provide sneak-preview of upcoming airshow in Billings

The screaming engines, the shaking ground and the sight of high-powered jets soaring in unison across the sky. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that Billings hasn’t had in over 20 years.

That’s set to change when the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels make their return for the first time since 2001 at the Yellowstone International Air Show Aug. 12-13.

On Friday, two of the Angels set to perform this summer descended into the Edwards Jet Center to meet and take photos with fans ahead of the event.

Yellowstone International Air Show co-Chair Jake Penwell said they wanted to bring back the show to Montana knowing the kind of impression it can leave.

“We’re honoring the past and forging the future,” he said. “In ‘88, the Blue Angels came…and that air show is what made me decide to go into the Navy myself. That’s it, that’s what made it happen.”

How fast do they get? How high do they fly? Have they ever been to Montana? How much did “Top Gun” get right?

These were some of the questions excited fans asked Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman, #7, and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught, #8, as they shared their own stories and explained the goal of the Blue Angels.

Following the conclusion of World War II and a worry that public interest in the U.S. Navy would start to wane, the Angels formed in 1946 and have continually performed to audiences around the world to represent and honor the work of the entire U.S. military.

“We’re out of sight, but we’re trying to keep it so we’re not out of mind,” Zimmerman said.

The sense of family was felt across the jet hangar as fans brought their kids and memorabilia and former Angels Ken “Thumper” Switzer, #7, and Randy “Dirk” Duhrkopf, #8, recounted their own experiences. Like Penwell, Switzer recalls watching an airshow as a kid before joining the Navy himself and has stayed in touch with Duhrkopf and other Angels ever since.

Jacob Schneller, 23, was among those in attendance and raised in a family of pilots. He was always a fan of the Angels, but only got a chance to see them while stationed with the Marine Corps in Virginia. He would eventually come to Billings for Rocky Mountain College’s aviation program and work in town with Mike Overstreet who was behind the fundraising for the previous air shows in Billings.

“This is basically a culmination of my entire childhood,” he said.

The show looks to make up for lost time with a projected 13,000 attendees per day and a slate of events planned. Co-Chair Matt McConnell said it’s shaping up to be one of the more expensive airshows put on in the country and will also include additional acts featuring F-35s, F-16s, a P51 heritage flight and pyrotechnics.

McConnell said having the Bozeman-native Switzer on their board helped to get the Angels approved for the show. But, just as the “Top Gun” movies have generated increased interest in the Navy over the years, he added that Montana now has the benefit of hosting a popular show like “Yellowstone” in generating outside interest in the event.

“There’s been a lot of help in generating interest in Montana since COVID,” McDonnell said.

The hope for the show is to generate funds to give back to various organizations and sustain interest for future shows in and around Billings. The goal going forward is to continue the successful tradition tied to these air shows.

“When I was six-years old, I actually saw the Blue Angels once and set out on that dream and that goal and I’m standing here today,” Zimmerman said. “So, who knows? That was 32 years ago. Maybe 32 years from now, we (could) have some future Blue Angels amongst us.”

Tickets for the main event go on sale next month and volunteer opportunities are available to the community. All volunteers can register at https://yellowstoneairshow.com/.