 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Angels provide sneak-preview of upcoming airshow in Billings
alert top story editor's pick

Blue Angels provide sneak-preview of upcoming airshow in Billings

  • 0
Blue Angel pilots perform special flyover in honor of upcoming summer airshow

Blue Angels LCDR Thomas Zimmerman and LCDR Brian Vaught land their F/A-18 Hornet #7/#8 at the Billings Logan International Airport during a sneak peak appearance in honor of the upcoming Yellowstone International Air Show that will take place at the Billings Airport on Aug. 12 and 13 later this year. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the summer of 2001.

 AMY LYNN NELSON Billings Gazette

The screaming engines, the shaking ground and the sight of high-powered jets soaring in unison across the sky. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that Billings hasn’t had in over 20 years.

That’s set to change when the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels make their return for the first time since 2001 at the Yellowstone International Air Show Aug. 12-13.

Blue Angel pilots perform special flyover in honor of upcoming summer airshow

Blue Angels LCDR Thomas Zimmerman and LCDR Brian Vaught fly F/A-18 Hornet #7/#8 over the Billings Logan International Airport during a sneak peak appearance in honor of the upcoming Yellowstone International Air Show that will take place at the Billings Airport on Aug. 12 and 13 later this year. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the summer of 2001.

On Friday, two of the Angels set to perform this summer descended into the Edwards Jet Center to meet and take photos with fans ahead of the event.

Yellowstone International Air Show co-Chair Jake Penwell said they wanted to bring back the show to Montana knowing the kind of impression it can leave.

“We’re honoring the past and forging the future,” he said. “In ‘88, the Blue Angels came…and that air show is what made me decide to go into the Navy myself. That’s it, that’s what made it happen.”

People are also reading…

Two U.S. Navy Blue Angels exit their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet to meet with Billings media and fans ahead of their upcoming airshow.

How fast do they get? How high do they fly? Have they ever been to Montana? How much did “Top Gun” get right?

These were some of the questions excited fans asked Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman, #7, and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught, #8, as they shared their own stories and explained the goal of the Blue Angels.

Following the conclusion of World War II and a worry that public interest in the U.S. Navy would start to wane, the Angels formed in 1946 and have continually performed to audiences around the world to represent and honor the work of the entire U.S. military.

“We’re out of sight, but we’re trying to keep it so we’re not out of mind,” Zimmerman said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Blue Angel pilots perform special flyover in honor of upcoming summer airshow

Blue Angels LCDR Thomas Zimmerman and LCDR Brian Vaught answer questions after landing their F/A-18 Hornet #7/#8 at Edwards Jet Center at the Billings Logan International Airport during a sneak peak appearance in honor of the upcoming Yellowstone International Air Show that will take place at the Billings Airport on Aug. 12 and 13 later this year. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the summer of 2001.

The sense of family was felt across the jet hangar as fans brought their kids and memorabilia and former Angels Ken “Thumper” Switzer, #7, and Randy “Dirk” Duhrkopf, #8, recounted their own experiences. Like Penwell, Switzer recalls watching an airshow as a kid before joining the Navy himself and has stayed in touch with Duhrkopf and other Angels ever since.

Jacob Schneller, 23, was among those in attendance and raised in a family of pilots. He was always a fan of the Angels, but only got a chance to see them while stationed with the Marine Corps in Virginia. He would eventually come to Billings for Rocky Mountain College’s aviation program and work in town with Mike Overstreet who was behind the fundraising for the previous air shows in Billings.

“This is basically a culmination of my entire childhood,” he said.

The show looks to make up for lost time with a projected 13,000 attendees per day and a slate of events planned. Co-Chair Matt McConnell said it’s shaping up to be one of the more expensive airshows put on in the country and will also include additional acts featuring F-35s, F-16s, a P51 heritage flight and pyrotechnics.

Blue Angel pilots perform special flyover in honor of upcoming summer airshow

Blue Angels LCDR Thomas Zimmerman and LCDR Brian Vaught land their F/A-18 Hornet #7/#8 at the Billings Logan International Airport during a sneak peak appearance in honor of the upcoming Yellowstone International Air Show that will take place at the Billings Airport on Aug. 12 and 13 later this year. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the summer of 2001.

McConnell said having the Bozeman-native Switzer on their board helped to get the Angels approved for the show. But, just as the “Top Gun” movies have generated increased interest in the Navy over the years, he added that Montana now has the benefit of hosting a popular show like “Yellowstone” in generating outside interest in the event.

“There’s been a lot of help in generating interest in Montana since COVID,” McDonnell said.

The hope for the show is to generate funds to give back to various organizations and sustain interest for future shows in and around Billings. The goal going forward is to continue the successful tradition tied to these air shows.

“When I was six-years old, I actually saw the Blue Angels once and set out on that dream and that goal and I’m standing here today,” Zimmerman said. “So, who knows? That was 32 years ago. Maybe 32 years from now, we (could) have some future Blue Angels amongst us.”

Tickets for the main event go on sale next month and volunteer opportunities are available to the community. All volunteers can register at https://yellowstoneairshow.com/.

Two of the U.S. Blue Angels perform a carrier break into the Edwards Jet Center in Billings.

Two of the U.S. Blue Angels land into the Edwards Jet Center in Billings.to promote an upcoming airshow.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News