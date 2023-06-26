Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad has been ordered to haul 4.2 million tons of coal this year from Montana’s Spring Creek mine, whose owner had accused the railroad of breach of contract.

The preliminary injunction issued Friday by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board requires BNSF to commit 23 trains a month to shipping Spring Creek coal, which is mined by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, or NTEC. The Railroad must ship an additional six trainloads a month when possible and find the means to move another million tons by year’s end.

The mining company sued BNSF for breach of contract last December, then sought a preliminary injunction from the Surface Transportation Board in April. In its lawsuit, NTEC accuses BNSF of prioritizing coal from other mining companies.

“NTEC has shown that it will suffer imminent, certain, and irreparable harm in the absence of a preliminary injunction” the Surface and Transportation Board majority said. “Some of the damages NTEC claims are strictly monetary, as shown by NTEC’s filing in the complaint proceeding, and NTEC has not shown that those damages are irreparable. However, the injury to NTEC’s reputation includes harm that is not redressable by monetary damages.”

NTEC alleged that in the first 11 months of 2022 it was only able to get 2.9 million tons of Spring Creek coal to port at Westshore Terminal, British Columbia. The mining company had expected to ship 5.5 million tons but couldn’t get adequate train service. It takes a trainload a day to move 5.5 million tons a year according to NTEC. Train service was down to 18 trains monthly. Each shipment is about 15,125 tons.

On the other end of the line, there were ships docked waiting for Spring Creek coal. NTEC claims it lost $15 million in demerge charges and $150 million in revenue in 2022 because of shipping issues.

Spring Creek is Montana's largest coal mine, producing about 13 million tons in 2021 The mine was previously owned by Cloud Peak Energy. Spring Creek is second to Signal Peak mine in Montana coal exports. Both mines ship out of Vancouver, which is roughly 1,400 miles away by rail.

NTEC alleges that the BNSF had taken on new coal customers to the disadvantage of Spring Creek shipments.

The Crow Tribe of Indians and several other regional mining companies objected to the Surface Transportation Board order, arguing that guarantied shipments for NTEC would mean fewer shipments for the region's other mines.