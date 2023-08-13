Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Yellowstone County Sheriff deputies investigate the scene where a body was found at King Avenue East and City Center Circle Sunday morning.
top story
Photo: Body found on King Avenue East Sunday morning
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The airshow is expected to draw crowds of more than 30,000 to the Billings Logan International Airport.
“It was a hectic morning, I can tell you that,” Seeley said.
The teenage boy who fired the round that killed 15-year-old Khoen Parker was ordered into juvenile incarceration for negligent homicide.
Those arrested in Billings have been increasingly denied booking into YCDF as the facility faces a lack of space and staff.
Yellowstone International Airshow could draw crowds of about 30,000 to the Billings airport this weekend.